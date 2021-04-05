To the plate

Panthers’ baseball split versus Labette on Saturday at Hudson Field.

LCC won Game 1, 9-6. Khalil Thrasher was 2 for 3 and Jack Cosper was 2 for 2. The Panthers put up seven hits to Labette’s eight. Andrew Brautman and Daegan Brady increased their hitting streaks to two games.

NCCC starting pitcher Owen Chaffin took the loss, striking out seven, walking three, and allowing five earned runs and four hits in four innings.

LCC head coach Alex Coplon said it was all about pitching.

“Our starter, Bryson Van Sickle, had a very good outing,” Coplon said. “He threw a little bit too many pitches. But at the end of the day, he had a really good outing for us and got the job done...”

Van Sickle struck out 13, walked four, and allowed four earned runs and seven hits in seven innings.

 

Game 2

 

NCCC ended its nine-game losing streak after dominating Labette in Game 2 by a score of 18-4.

Thrasher was 3 for 4 with four RBI, Brady racked up a 2-for-4 day with three RBI, Brett Wiemers tallied a 2-for-5 day with two ribbies, Mason Lundgrin hit 2 for 3 with an RBI, Tyler Dinges was 2 for 4, and Jordon Helm ended the day at 1 for 2 with an RBI.

NCCC’s Drake LaRoche struck out eight, walked none, and gave up four earned runs and seven hits in seven innings. LaRoche is now 2-2 on the year.

NCCC (11-14) will next play Fort Scott on Thursday, 1 and 3 pm at Hudson Field.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

