KANSAS CITY — The Chanute Blue Comets once again claimed both the girls and boys varsity top individual spots during a bowling meet at KC Bowl on Friday. The boys claimed another first place team victory, while the girls came in second place.
Trenton Allen led the boys with a meet-high 226 in his first game en route to a 576 series on the day. Jett Cosby matched the mark of 226 in his final game, coming in runner-up with a 563 series.
“Jett got off to a tough start, but made a couple of equipment adjustments and regrouped,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “Trenton struggled with the transition, but remained steady.”
Noah Frey came in seventh place with a 437, followed by Jacob Pierce in 12th with a 384.
“Noah is close to being a pretty solid bowler,” McCoy said. “He will lose a mark here and there plus too many single pins missed. I believe in him, and if he gets steady on spares, he will be shooting in the 500’s consistently.”
Dylan Aday shot 364 for 15th place with Tucker McKinsey coming in 16th with a score of 357.
Zoey Turner continued to lead the Chanute girls, tallying another individual victory with a series score of 402.
Taya McKinsey (324), Emily Cunningham (313), Jaden Clounch (208) and Katelynn Kennedy (201) rounded out the top-10 finishers on the varsity girls side.
“We took five girls to this tournament and each bowler had a score used in at least one of our games,” McCoy said. “We just want to get better every time out.”
Malachi Woods led the junior varsity boys with a series score of 331.
“Malachi just needs to be a little more consistent. He blows up the pins when he is in the pocket,” McCoy said.
Up Next
The Blue Comet bowlers were back in action Tuesday for the first of two meets in Ottawa this week.
Results
Varsity Boys
1st: Trenton Allen - 226, 154, 196 (576)
2nd: Jett Cosby - 146, 191, 226 (563)
7th: Noah Frey - 130, 169, 138 (437)
12th: Jacob Pierce - 130, 119, 135 (384)
15th: Dylan Aday - 119, 113, 132 (364)
16th: Tucker McKinsey - 127, 128, 102 (357)
Team Scores: Chanute 1969, KC-Schlagle 1841, Atchison 1841, KC-Harmon 1288
Varsity Girls
1st: Zoey Turner - 113, 138, 151 (402)
6th: Taya McKinsey - 109, 106, 109 (324)
7th: Emily Cunningham - 88, 119, 106 (313)
9th: Jaden Clounch - 81, 69, 58 (208)
10th: Katelynn Kennedy - 56, 71, 74 (201)
Team Scores: Atchison 1424, Chanute 1265, KC-Schlagle 437 (2), KC-Harmon 166 (1)
Junior Varsity Boys
3rd: Malachi Wood - 127, 122, 82 (331)
5th: Harrison Vaughn - 106, 86, 129 (321)
7th: Skyler Newman - 94, 98, 92 (284)
10th: Noah Gawlas - 83, 98, 68 (249)
Team Scores: Atchison 1405, Chanute 1185, KC-Harmon 483 (2)
