KANSAS CITY — The Chanute Blue Comets once again claimed both the girls and boys varsity top individual spots during a bowling meet at KC Bowl on Friday. The boys claimed another first place team victory, while the girls came in second place.

Trenton Allen led the boys with a meet-high 226 in his first game en route to a 576 series on the day. Jett Cosby matched the mark of 226 in his final game, coming in runner-up with a 563 series.

