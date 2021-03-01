ROBERT MAGOBET
SALINA – It’s been an historical two-year stretch for the Chanute High School wrestling program.
Last year, the Blue Comets were the Class 4A State champions for the first time in school history. This year, on a day that lasted 11 hours, CHS won the Class 4A State runner-up trophy with 113 points at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina on Saturday. It was the first time in school history that five wrestlers were in the finals, and the third time in school history that Chanute finished as the State runner-up (2014, 2015).
Decked out in a blue suit and a mask, with assistant coaches Rusty Emling and Chuck Bishop, CHS head coach and Sub-State Coach of the Year Andy Albright said he couldn’t be more proud of his wrestlers, especially given how KSHSAA changed the qualifying series to reduce the length of the State tourney due to COVID-19.
“We won everything but the last tournament of the year...,” Albright said. “(I’m) real proud of those guys, proud of all those guys that made the finals. (We) had seven State placers this year. Last year we had nine. Just came up a little short. Extremely proud of this crew. Just kind of looking at this team overall, (I) didn’t think we were going to be here, so we are grateful for this moment, and the possibility to wrestle for a State title. Like I said this fall, I didn’t think that was going to be possible. I didn’t even know that I would coach my seniors again, so very grateful to coach them again.
“Unfortunately, some of them didn’t get what they wanted. But what they did for our program, and what they mean to me is worth more than any State title. They have nothing to be ashamed of. I’m so proud of them, and I love them, from the bottom of my heart. It’s tough right now. It’s tough just to talk about any of it because I know my boys are hurting. I’m fine. But they’re hurting and when they hurt, I hurt. It’s really just tough to swallow right now. But you know, we brought home a State runner-up trophy. Anytime you bring a trophy home from the State tournament, you have to be proud of your accomplishments.”
While not everyone was satisfied at the end of the day, all of the athletes competed their tails off and should feel proud of how they developed and what they achieved as Chanute student-athletes, setting the standard for the Blue Comets for years to come and putting themselves on the wrestling map as some of the top competitors in the state of Kansas. After all, seven wrestlers did medal.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (28-5, 145) became a State champion for the first time, scoring 20 points for the Blue Comets after going 3-0. Leedy, the No. 2 wrestler heading into the tourney, bested the No. 1 wrestler in Frontenac’s Dawson Lapping (34-5) in a 5-3 decision – an athlete Leedy lost to in Sub-State and Regionals. Leedy was able to score off of escapes and a takedown. Near the end, at least one level change transpired, but the State champ scored off of a reversal and a takedown on the edge, which was huge for a Lapping opponent who typically waits until the last moment to score a takedown.
“It’s spectacular. It’s amazing,” Leedy said. “I worked really hard for this one because the kid I previously lost to last week and the week before, that’s who I had in the finals. And I was determined. I really wanted it. I’m glad I wrestled hard for it and I’m glad I got it. ... I was the aggressor this time. Usually I sit back and wait, letting him get his space. But I wasn’t letting that happen. I was pushing into him and I was making sure he knew who I was coming after. I made sure I got in his head.”
Senior State Champion Brayden Dillow (182, 30-4) won back-to-back State championships, scoring 20 points for CHS with a 3-0 record at State. In the first-place match, Dillow won a 3-2 decision over Concordia’s Hunter Schroeder, the No. 2 wrestler. In this match, both wrestlers scored a point by escaping the bottom position. But even in a bout in which Dillow needed to be tended to at least three times for a bloody nose, he prevailed with some technical wrestling and sound adjustments on the fly.
Dillow, who has been wrestling with torn ligaments in his ankle for weeks, put his championship win in context.
“It feels awesome. It feels kind of weird to think six weeks ago I was wondering if I would be here,” he said. “I stuck to Coach Albright’s plan and he was right there with me the entire time, along with my dad and my fam. They helped me stay persistent as I recovered and was able to win. ... I think it was more challenging this year. The question of whether we were even going to have a season or even be here, Coach Albright was already trying to find ways to make sure us seniors were ready – like he was talking to different coaches in Oklahoma, trying to get us a season. That just shows how much he cares about us. It’s just awesome to be here.”
Junior Kolton Misener (113 pounds, 32-1) finished second and scored a total of 18 points after going 2-1. In the first-place match versus Abilene High School’s Tucker Cell (38-0), the No. 2 wrestler in the class, Misener was pinned in 1:06. Cell took down Misener and after a series of reversals on the mat, he pinned the No. 1 wrestler.
The 2020 State champion, 2021 Sub-State Wrestler of the Year, and the No. 1 wrestler in CHS senior Trent Clements (113, 33-1) placed second and scored 18 points after posting a 2-1 record. Clements was defeated by Andale’s Owen Eck, the No. 2 wrestler, in a 4-0 decision in the first-place match. Down 2-0 in the second period, Clements couldn’t escape from the bottom and was almost pinned with a near-fall. In the third period with Clements in the top position, Eck reversed for some points while last year’s State champ tried to use his under-hook series. Eck went on to use his heavy hips to trap Clements on the bottom to allow time to expire.
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126, 28-6) left State with a fifth-place finish, scoring a total of six points for the team following a 2-2 day. In the fifth-place match against Colby’s Tucker Wark (28-17), Dillow, the No. 5 wrestler, won a 7-1 decision. Up 2-1 in the third period, Wark kept trying to grab Dillow’s leg, but Dillow reversed for two points. Dillow would go on to control Wark’s backside while using some under-hooks for the eventual win.
Senior Colton Seely (138, 25-8) cemented a second-place finish and scored 18 points after registering a 2-1 record. Seely in the first-place match came up short in an 8-4 decision to Eudora’s Cael Lynch, the No. 3 wrestler in the division. Seely was able to escape some moves, but Lynch would catch and trap the senior, eventually cradling Seely for a win. Seely had some trouble taking Lynch down.
“It’s awesome to me,” Seely said. “Rankings have always been something that doesn’t matter too much to me. I just try to look at the person in front of me and the match and don’t worry about what they’ve accomplished and who they are. It was definitely a cool experience coming in as an underdog and making it to the State finals.”
Junior Nathan Cunningham (285, 19-10) solidified third place and scored 13 points for CHS after going 3-1 at State. In the third-place match, Cunningham won a 1-0 decision over Colby’s Declan Ryan (38-7), the No. 4 wrestler. With the match at 0-0, Cunningham from the bottom position escaped for a point. In the third period, Cunningham controlled Declan’s backside to stave off the Colby foe.
Andale, the No. 1 program in the State, proved to be just that with 115.5 team points from their three first-place finishers, one third-place, one fourth-place, and a fifth-place spot versus Chanute’s two first-place finishers, three second-places, a third-place, and a fifth-place.
“You can’t complain. There are other teams that would trade us,” Albright said. “I’m proud of it. I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of the way we wrestled, nothing to hang our hat about. And I just know that some of our kids are hurting right now and they’re taking it personal. We support them and they’ll be proud of their accomplishments. But right now we’re just kind of hurting.
“(I) can’t say enough about Brayden Dillow and his toughness, and what he did. It’s just awesome to see him come out on top. Just talking about my seniors, Trent Clements, I love the kid. He’s been everything to this program the last four years, just the rock. It’s tough right now. He’s really hurting. Gosh, I wouldn’t trade it for a thing. Enjoyed every minute I got to sit in the corner with that kid. I just absolutely love him. Colton Seely. We knew he had the potential. Makes the State final, was in that close match, wasn’t even ranked. Just like last year, wasn’t even ranked and medaled.”
For the seniors Seely, Dillow, and Clements – all of whom are in the 100-win club – Albright defined them with one word: tough. As they prepare for their futures, he said he loves them and wishes them the best.
