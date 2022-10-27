Chanute Volleyball @ Parsons (Sub-state) 10.22.22 - Brinly Bancroft

Chanute senior outside hitter Brinly Bancroft (11) hits the ball during a sub-state matchup with Bishop Miege on Saturday.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo
Chanute Volleyball @ Parsons (Sub-state) 10.22.22 - Jacie Costin

Chanute junior defensive specialist Jacie Costin (4) jumps to serve during Saturday’s match.

PARSONS — The Chanute Blue Comets were knocked out in the first round of the KSHSAA Class 4A Volleyball Sub-State Championships in Parsons on Saturday. Defending state champion Bishop Miege handed the Blue Comets a 2-0 (25-11, 25-12) defeat.

“We knew it was going to be tough going in against the defending state champs. I was really proud of the girls for not playing scared,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said. “We had some great volleys and earned some solid points against a really good team.”

Chanute Volleyball @ Parsons (Sub-state) 10.22.22 - Kelsey Haviland

Chanute senior setter Kamri Naff (13) sets the ball for an imminent kill from sophomore hitter Kelsey Haviland (7) during the Sub-State Volleyball tournament in Parsons on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments