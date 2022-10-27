This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
PARSONS — The Chanute Blue Comets were knocked out in the first round of the KSHSAA Class 4A Volleyball Sub-State Championships in Parsons on Saturday. Defending state champion Bishop Miege handed the Blue Comets a 2-0 (25-11, 25-12) defeat.
“We knew it was going to be tough going in against the defending state champs. I was really proud of the girls for not playing scared,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said. “We had some great volleys and earned some solid points against a really good team.”
Even with the solid play, Chanute was outpaced throughout, as the Stags ran away with both sets.
Senior outside hitter Brinly Bancroft led the way with five kills on 12 attacks, while junior middle hitter Kierny Follmer had three kills on 10 attacks. Juniors Reese Clements and Elle Kreighbaum added a kill each. Follmer tallied a block and Kreighbaum recorded a dig.
“As a coach I can’t be happier with what this group did this year,” Murry said. “They are a no drama, just put in the work and see the results type of crew.”
Bishop Miege would go on to defeat the Holton Wildcats in the finals, punching their ticket to the state tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.