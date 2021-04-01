ROBERT MAGOBET
NEODESHA – Humboldt baseball kicked things off in the right direction with a 20-8 shellacking and a 6-4 win versus Neodesha in a doubleheader Tuesday on the road.
In the 20-8 game, junior first baseman Kaiden Barnett went 3-for-4, senior right fielder Trenton Heisler hit 3-for-3, sophomore catcher Trey Sommer posted a 2-for-4 day with three RBIs, and junior third baseman and pitcher Evan Lucke went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Overall, Humboldt put up 11 hits and one error to Nedeosha’s five hits and one error.
Pitching-wise, freshman pitcher Sam Hull struck out seven, walked seven, and allowed five earned runs and one hit in 2 1/3 innings. Middle reliever Lucke struck out one and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 2/3 inning.
In the 6-4 game, Lucke hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while both Hull and Sommer were 1-for-3 with an RBI.
The Cubs hit six times and had one error to the Blue Streaks four hits and no errors.
Sommer was on the mound as a starting pitcher. He struck out six, walked one, allowed one earned run and one hit in 2 1/3 innings. Lucke struck out eight, walked three, and allowed three earned runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings.
“It’s always good to start the season off 2-0,” 11th-year Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “I thought all of our pitchers threw really well. We had to wiggle out of some jams, especially in the first game. All four of our pitchers (Tuesday) night were throwing for the first time at the varsity level. I was proud of the way they competed when things got a little tough.
“Offensively, we really struggled to string many hits together until about halfway through the second game. Some of it was nerves and some of it was just not having a good approach. We’ll work on it and be better Thursday.”
The Cubs (2-0) played Erie on Thursday. Those results will be in Saturday’s Tribune.
