ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho County Community College’s cross country program did all they could in a year that was full of uncertainty due to COVID-19.
The Panthers were denied a chance to compete in Nationals in Fort Dodge, Iowa, originally slated for Nov. 14 due to the program having to quarantine. As with many programs in Chanute, the state and the nation, student-athletes had to quarantine due to an exposure to COVID-19. One of NCCC’s student-athletes tested positive for the disease.
Still, freshmen Kaelynn Gonzalez, Desiree Guerra, and Laura Juarez did advance to the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference/Region VI Cross Country Championships at Butler Community College on Oct. 30. The top athlete was Gonzalez after running 21:13 and placing 31st out of 73 runners in the 5K. Guerra ran a 21:27 and cemented 33rd place, and Juarez finished with a 22:38 and placed 48th.
Third-year NCCC head coach Noe Hernandez commented on his student-athletes’ performances.
“We did okay; it’s not what we expected,” he said. “We were preparing more for our national meet. … We really weren’t going into conference well-rested. I had them going into a pretty hard week going into conference. So I just told the girls, let’s go into this meet, and let’s go out and use it as a meet to prepare for Nationals.”
But the student-athletes, Hernandez said, were somewhat banged up and not fully recovered. In turn, they just went in there and ran the best they could, which is what their coach asked them to do.
The line of thinking was for the student-athletes to give everything they’ve got and see what happens, as there was one more meet to prepare for. But NCCC didn’t even get to go to Nationals, a meet the program prepares for every year.
An unexpected ending in 2020 is not usual given the circumstances. Adding on to the pandemic issues, there were no male athletes who participated because sophomore Gabe Crawford, a top prospect and a National qualifier from last season, and Brendan Ishimura, a redshirt freshman and another highly-touted runner, were injured in practice before Conference.
But even still, there was a silver lining in 2020, a season in which junior college sports, for the most part, were postponed until the spring.
“The biggest moment was just us being able to compete,” Hernandez said. “That was the biggest moment, especially with all this COVID stuff, where like I said, around the nation, schools are cancelling programs. Seasons are getting postponed until next semester. We’re really truly blessed that the NJCAA allowed us to have a cross-country season and we’re allowed to compete during the season. Yes, we didn’t get to compete during Nationals, but we at least got to have a full season under us. That was the biggest and happiest thing we got to do as a team this year.”
Another positive note for the program is that all of the women’s cross-country athletes will be returning for their sophomore year next year. Ishimura will also come back, while Crawford is looking at colleges to transfer to.
Next up for Hernandez will be preparing for the indoor track season. Student-athletes will make their return to campus Jan. 4, and their coach will expect his team members to hit the ground running.
