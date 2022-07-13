SHAWNEE — Brinly Bancroft of Chanute has continued a red-hot high school softball season into the summer. Bancroft helped the Kansas City Rebels Gold 18-and-under team a runner-up finish at the Perfect Game Softball 18U Elite State softball tournament over the weekend.
The tournament, running from Friday through Sunday, boasted seven teams in the 18-and-under A division. The Rebels were joined by Team Commotion, Team Kansas, the Kansas City Peppers, the Kansas City Zephyrs, the Lawrence Hummers and the Topeka Queens.
Bancroft has been hot for the Rebels through their summer schedule thus far. The second baseman is hitting for a .407/.493/.729 slash line with three home runs across 38 games. The soon-to-be senior at Chanute High School has also picked up 13 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases thus far.
The Rebels came out hot in pool play, taking down the Queens 9-1 before beating the Hummers 10-2. Because the Peppers allowed just one run in their two pool play games, the Rebels were handed a two seed out of Pool B heading into bracket play.
Round one of bracket play faced the Rebels with the Pool A three seed, Team Commotion. After a rough first couple innings, the Rebels were unable to dig out of the hole, taking a 6-4 loss.
After bouncing down to the loser’s bracket, the Rebels put another run-rule victory on the Hummers. After a four-run first inning, the Rebels took down the Lawrence team 9-0. Bancroft would hit one of two homeruns on the weekend at the end of this game.
Heading into Sunday morning, the Rebels were looking for revenge on Team Commotion. Things looked to be going the same as the day before, as the Rebels fell to a 5-1 deficit heading into the final frame. Bancroft hit her second bomb of the weekend as the Rebels posted five runs in the seventh to take the game 6-5.
Moving on to the quarterfinals, the Rebels were faced with the Kansas City Peppers. After the Peppers lit up the scoreboard first with a two-run second inning, the Rebels pulled back with a pair of multi-run innings late in the matchup to take the win 5-2.
Team Kansas was the final team between the Rebels and the championship game. Team Kansas found a run in the top-half of the first, before the Rebels responded with a pair. This would be enough offense to push the KC team into the finals.
Their fourth-straight game of the day pitted the Rebels with the Zephyrs. The Rebels were only able to muster a pair of runs in the sixth inning, falling to the Zephyrs 4-2 in the championship game.
Up Next
The Rebels have just a few tournaments left in their showcase schedule this summer. The Kansas City based team is back in action today, before taking on their hardest tournament of the summer next week in the World Fast Pitch Championship in Kansas City. The Rebels will join teams from over 20 states in the 18-and-under division.
Box Scores
Game 1 (7/8 1:45 p.m.)
Topeka Queens 000 1 - 1 3 0
KC Rebels 333 0 - 9 6 0
Game 2 (7/8 3:30 p.m.)
Lawrence Hummers 200 0 - 2 3 0
KC Rebels 540 1 -10 9 0
Game 3 (7/9 1:15 p.m.)
Team Commotion 024 000 0 - 6 11 1
KC Rebels 000 301 0 - 4 5 4
Game 4 (7/9 4:45 p.m.)
Lawrence Hummers 000 0 - 0 2 3
KC Rebels 402 3 - 9 11 0
Game 5 (7/10 8:00 a.m.)
Team Commotion 300 110 0 - 5 8 1
KC Rebels 000 010 5 - 6 8 1
Game 6 (7/10 9:45 a.m.)
KC Rebels 000 320 0 - 5 9 2
KC Peppers 020 000 0 - 2 5 1
Game 7 (7/10 11:30 a.m.)
Team Kansas 100 000 - 1 8 3
KC Rebels 200 000 - 2 3 0
Game 8 (7/10 1:15 p.m.)
KC Rebels 000 002 - 2 5 1
KC Zephyrs 102 010 - 4 8 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.