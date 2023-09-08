CHERRYVALE — In a close game, the Erie Red Devils pulled away in the fourth period to secure a 22-16 victory over the Cherryvale Chargers on Friday. 

“We just kept preaching to the kids, ‘Stay focused, stay focused. Stay true to what we’re doing.’ What we’re doing from opening kickoff on was working,” said Erie interim head coach David Pitts. “Sometimes we’re not as patient as we need to be. We just kept preaching to them, ‘Stay with us,’ and they did.” 

