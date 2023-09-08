CHERRYVALE — In a close game, the Erie Red Devils pulled away in the fourth period to secure a 22-16 victory over the Cherryvale Chargers on Friday.
“We just kept preaching to the kids, ‘Stay focused, stay focused. Stay true to what we’re doing.’ What we’re doing from opening kickoff on was working,” said Erie interim head coach David Pitts. “Sometimes we’re not as patient as we need to be. We just kept preaching to them, ‘Stay with us,’ and they did.”
Charger head coach Daniel Vaughn expressed disappointment following the loss.
“We didn’t play well on either side of the ball,” he said. “We expect our guys to execute better than that. And we just made a lot of mistakes we don’t feel like we should be making at this point in the season, so we’re pretty disappointed.”
Cherryvale’s Stetson Schafer put in the effort against the Red Devils.
“He’s our guy,” Vaughn said of Schafer. He also credited Carsen Ellis for his performance.
Pitts pointed to the efforts of Erie’s offensive line in the victory.
“They started out rough the first half,” Pitts said. “And then they come out late in the second quarter and second half and opened up holes for us. We pulled around and they got the bodies out in front.”
Pitts said this was a pivotal win for the team.
“Last week, we played Caney Valley, and they put a whooping on us. And like I said we got the kids to buy back in and to dial it in and stuff. And then give effort. And they did a great job all week in practice,” Pitts said.
Vaughn said in order to improve, Charger players need to do their assignments.
“We do it well in practice, but then you get out here on Friday night and we have a lot of — what I would consider — mental mistakes,” Vaughn said. “So we’ve gotta clean that up.”
Up Next
The Red Devils (1-1) will face Fredonia at home next Friday.
Bluestem will visit the Chargers (1-1) for their next matchup Friday.
