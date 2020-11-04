MORAN – The Altoona-Midway Middle School basketball teams opened their respective seasons here Tuesday evening against Marmaton Valley Middle School.
Both the Jets and Lady Jets displayed some bright spots, but the host MVMS was able to come away victorious in both games. Marmaton Valley won the boys contest 59-37, while the Lady Wildcats captured the opening contest 22-9.
AMMS Boys
The Jets benefited from a tremendous one-two scoring punch by Kieran Foster and William Stackhouse, but were unable to generate any other offense. Foster finished with a game-high 19 points and Stackhouse poured in 18.
“William and Kieran had good offensive games tonight,” noted AMMS head coach Jeff Almond. “Both made some key shots when we went a little cold.”
“You could definitely tell it was a ‘first game.’ When we figure out where we are supposed to play on defense, we’ll be a much better team,” Almond said.
Marmaton Valley led 19-6 after one period and 35-18 at halftime.
AMMS Girls
The Lady Jets stayed in the game with a good defensive showing, but couldn’t generate any offense and they fell 22-9.
AMMS failed to score the entire first half, yet still only trailed 6-0. The Lady Wildcats increased their advantage to 14-3 after three periods.
Alexis Foudray led the Lady Jets with three points. Emmalynn Pupanek played a great floor game, coming up with 10 rebounds, two blocks and six steals.
“The girls played hard the entire game. We need to work on running our plays all the way through and stepping toward the ball,” said AMMS girls’ coach Michelle Morales.
The Altoona-Midway squads are now idle until Nov. 16, when they hit the road to Rosalia to square off against Flinthills Middle School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.