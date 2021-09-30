JARED McMASTERS
Chanute Blue Comets senior Kam Koester announced on social media Thursday evening that he had committed to play baseball for the Neosho County Panthers next year. Along with earning all-state honors in baseball, Koester also plays football and basketball for the Blue Comets.
Chanute Tribune sports editor Jared McMasters caught up with Koester over the weekend to discuss his commitment, this football season and more. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Jared McMasters: First of all, congratulations on your decision and everything. I guess the first place to start is what stuck out to you about Neosho County?
Kam Koester: I’ve always been here. Growing up and knowing (Neosho County) coach (Steve) Murry and having his son (Zack Murry) as my coach in Chanute, I’ve always known that it’s been my goal to go there.
McMasters: Growing up in the area and around the program, do you have a favorite memory or anything that sticks out?
Koester: When I was younger, Adam Giacalone used to play there. He was always at the house across the street from me, so I used to play catch with him as a little kid. Watching Brylie Ware, he was a stud there. It was just fun to watch and see the studs come through the program.
McMasters: You mentioned always being around Coach Murry and his son, so what is it about the Murry family that really won you over?
Koester: I’ve just grown up around them and known how good of a coach he is. He’s put many kids in Division I programs and has three in the league right now, so you just know that he’s a good coach.
McMasters: Obviously, you’re an all-around athlete in multiple sports. So what is it about baseball that just clicks for you?
Koester: I’ve just always played it growing up. My dad used to be a coach, so I’ve been around baseball ever since I was a little kid. I love all the other sports, but baseball just has a different impact on me. It’s just fun to be in it all the time.
McMasters: Now that your little brother has been playing at the high school for a little bit, how competitive is the dynamic between you two?
Koester: Yeah, we always played against each other when we were young. It’s always been me and Jackson Coombs against our two little brothers, so I’d say that we push them to be who they are now, and they push us to not go easy on them and make ourselves better as the years have gone by.
McMasters: With your background as a utility player, what kind of conversations have you had with the coaching staff about what your role will look like?
Koester: I’ll be a two-way guy. The plan is to play third base or around the infield and sometimes pitch on the side whenever I can.
McMasters: What’s your approach to juggling all those different positions and managing the different responsibilities of each spot?
Koester: I just love the challenge of it and putting in the extra work by having to do my pitching workouts and hitting stuff and everything. I just think it’s a fun challenge.
McMasters: Pivoting to football, how are you feeling after the win over Ulysses on Friday when it comes to this season, this three-game win streak and where you guys are at?
Koester: Well, I’m not glad we lost that first game (against Circle), but I really felt like it lit a spark in all of us because I think we all had a little bit of a big ego going in, and losing calmed us down. Now, we know what we can do. We’re actually playing to our potential and not just playing down to what level these teams want us to play at. We’re playing as ourselves.
McMasters: After filling in for him some last year, what’s it like to be catching touchdown passes from Eric Erbe now?
Koester: It’s great. I love it. I love playing wide receiver, and Eric’s a great quarterback. He throws the ball exactly where it needs to be and spreads it out. It’s hard to guard all four of our slot and wide receivers.
McMasters: Since you also play basketball, what do you do in your free time when you’re not playing every sport under the sun?
Koester: I really don’t know. I don’t really have a lot of free time during school because I’m at practice all the time, so it’s basically just eating and sleeping or trying to find time to put in the extra work.
McMasters: That’s sort of where I was going with this. How do you find the time to improve on something like your fastball to get it to the college level when you’re in-season pretty much all year?
Koester: Yeah, the summer is the best time to put in most of the work. I just try to go hard in practice all the time and find little extra bits of time on the weekends or after practice to get a little catching or hitting in. It adds up to a lot over time.
