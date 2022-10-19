4A Girls Tennis State 10.14.22 - Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson

Chanute seniors Tyra Bogle, left, and Grace Thompson stand ready to receive a serve during their opening match at the KSHSAA 4A Girls Tennis State Championships on Friday, Oct. 14.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — After a long Friday full of tennis, the pair of doubles teams from Chanute ended their season at the KSHSAA 4A Girls Tennis State Championships. Both doubles squads came up short of earning a medal at the state meet on the grounds of Shawnee Mission East High School.

“This was a bittersweet ending to a great season,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “The competition at state is always tough, and we knew that going in, but this year's field of players seemed more talented than ever.”

