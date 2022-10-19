PRAIRIE VILLAGE — After a long Friday full of tennis, the pair of doubles teams from Chanute ended their season at the KSHSAA 4A Girls Tennis State Championships. Both doubles squads came up short of earning a medal at the state meet on the grounds of Shawnee Mission East High School.
“This was a bittersweet ending to a great season,” Chanute head coach Mike De La Torre said. “The competition at state is always tough, and we knew that going in, but this year's field of players seemed more talented than ever.”
Senior Lena Aguilar and sophomore Rylee Smith were the first Blue Comets to take the stage, facing off with Samantha Diederich and Lexie Schroeder of Colby. Aguilar and Smith dropped the match in a pair of 6-2 sets.
On the backside of the bracket, the duo took a second loss to Paige Stucky and Taiya Young of McPherson in a single 9-4 set.
“Lena and Rylee played some great tennis, but the play of their opponents from Colby and McPherson put a lot of pressure on them, causing them to make many forced errors and sometimes unforced errors,” De La Torre said. “I love how they never gave up, kept competing and battled throughout their matches.”
Aguilar and Smith finished the year with a 21-4 record as a battery.
The senior duo of Tyra Bogle and Grace Thompson played double the number of matches, but failed to advance to day two just like Aguilar and Smith.
Bogle and Thompson opened with a dominant 2-0 (6-2, 6-1) win over Adin Bruna and Amara Johnson of Abilene.
After a 6-0 loss in the first set to Livi Shull and Grace Tucker of Bishop Miege, Bogle and Thompson fought back to win the second set by a score of 7-5.
“They got off to a very slow, rough start in their second match against a great team from Bishop Miege,” De La Torre said. “I'm so proud of how they competed and fought through the second set to send things to a super tiebreaker.”
Shull and Tucker would take the third set 10-1, knocking the Blue Comet duo to the backside of the bracket.
“As they have done throughout their careers, they came back and won a dominating match against Wichita Trinity,” De La Torre said.
The match against the squad from Wichita Trinity saw Bogle and Thompson post a 9-3 victory to move a step closer to the medal stand.
Those hopes would be dashed by a familiar foe in Fort Scott’s Lanie Krokroskia and Abbie Gorman. After going down 3-0, the Blue Comets brought things back to 3-3. The Tigers then pulled away to a 9-5 victory.
Bogle and Thompson finished the season with a combined record of 22-3.
The team will look much different next season, as they graduate four seniors in Aguilar, Bogle and Thompson, as well as singles player Aaliyah Colding.
“Our season was never short of leadership, as all four of these outstanding ladies stepped into the role of a leader,” De La Torre said. “They represented our school, community, team, their families and themselves in exemplary fashion. I love them all, and they will be missed.”
Even though the squad failed to bring home hardware from the state meet, De La Torre is still proud of the team, and excited for the future of the program. From finishing fourth at the always tough Baldwin tournament, to the third place finishes at the league and regional meets, the Blue Comets impressed their head coach.
“This was a great season for the CHS Lady Comet Tennis team,” De La Torre said. “The future looks bright, as our junior varsity team had an outstanding season too. There will be many spots to be filled on the varsity, and I'm looking forward to seeing how the underclassmen and the incoming freshmen from the Royster tennis program will compete against each other to fill those spots.”
The Hayden Wildcats swept the meet, claiming the team title on the back of a singles championship from Ainzley Zulueta and a doubles championship from Emily Sheetz and Lauren Sandstrom. After sweeping the SEK League meet and the Regional meet with Chanute, the Independence Bulldogs finished runner-up, followed by the Trinity Academy Knights in third.
Results
Tyra Bogle / Grace Thompson (2-2) 6-2, 6-1 vs. A. Bruna / A. Johnson (Abilene) 0-6, 7-5, 1-10 vs. L. Shull / G. Tucker (Bishop Miege) 9-3 vs. H. Green / M. Davis (Wichita Trinity) 5-9 vs. L. Krokroskia / A. Gorman (Fort Scott)
Lena Aguilar / Rylee Smith (0-2) 2-6, 2-6 vs. S. Diederich / L. Schroeder (Colby) 4-9 vs. P. Stucky / T. Young (McPherson)
Team Scores: Hayden 40, Independence 31, Wichita Trinity 26, McPherson 19, Buhler 17, Wellington 16, Chapman 14, Colby 12, Wamego 9, Bishop Miege 8, Winfield 8, Circle 7, Pratt 6, Fort Scott 5, Augusta 4, Chanute 2, Parsons 2, Clay Center 1, Abilene 0, Iola 0, Labette County 0, Scott Community 0
Editor's note: Event photos from state tennis and more are available for purchase at kansasnewspapers.smugmug.com
