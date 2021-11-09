JARED McMASTERS
Neosho County Panthers head coach JJ Davis demands intensity.
In the final minutes of the first quarter of Saturday’s 121-76 home victory over the Friends Falcons JV team, Davis turned his back to the game to let his bench know that if they didn’t feel like standing up to support their teammates, they wouldn’t see the floor.
A few minutes later, with the Panthers barely holding onto a 10-point lead before the start of the second quarter, he repeatedly shouted to his huddle, “I want my pace.”
“We’ve still got a lot of room to grow,” Davis said. “We weren’t happy with the way we played on Wednesday, so the emphasis the last couple days has been run and run and run and run. We didn’t want to come out and repeat what we did on Wednesday.”
From the moment the Panthers broke that huddle until the final buzzer, they never let the Falcons catch their breath.
Neosho County’s full-court press overwhelmed Friends players for possession after possession until the Panthers tallied 26 steals by the end of the game.
The Falcons broke through the first layer of defense a handful of times and knocked down a few 3-pointers before the halftime break to keep their deficit at 15 after two quarters. But they couldn’t find those gaps in the defense in the second half and grew frustrated as Neosho County took advantage of mistake after mistake to pull away in the final two quarters.
“(Their response) was big,” Davis said. “These guys aren’t used to winning. They weren’t a part of the team that went to the (2019-20 Sub-Regional Tournament) Elite Eight. They didn’t know the pace that we play, and this is the pace we’re supposed to play.”
That pace also translated to the offensive end of the floor for the Panthers in the form of 103 field goal attempts — 33 more than Neosho County tried in its first game of the season.
When the Panthers weren’t getting clean looks at the basket, they also proved they weren’t afraid to embrace contact and head to the line by hitting 23-of-32 free throws.
“Yeah, it all looks really good,” Davis said. “We’ve got to get some better rotations on the back two guys so we can be even tougher, but we’re going to be alright. This is a good, coachable group. They want to win and have fun. They don’t care who eats in our system, they just care who wins.”
Up Next
Neosho County defeated the Ozark Christian College Ambassadors on Monday evening, 100-67. A full story on Monday night's game will be on the Tribune's website the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 9, and in print on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Panthers will play again on Wednesday night when they host the McPherson Bulldogs JV team.
Neosho County 121, Friends JV 76
NC: 28 23 37 33 — 121
Friends: 18 18 22 18 — 76
Scoring
Neosho County: S. Hunt 23, Z. Washington 23, I. White 17, B. Carey 11, J. Eytcheson 10, C. Rivers 10, B. Jensen 7, N. Szadkowska 7, K. Babcock 5, D. Bruce 4, H. Perkins 2, N. Corbin 2
