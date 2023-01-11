11 Breanna Ross.jpg

Erie senior Breanna Ross poses with a poster commemorating her 100th wrestling win during Friday’s dual against Cherryvale. Ross is just the 12th Kansas wrestler to cross 100 wins in girls wrestling

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

With two wins on senior night, Breanna Ross becomes 12th girl in Kansas wrestling history to eclipse 100 wins

ERIE — One shot was all senior Breanna Ross needed to claim her 100th career victory. Taking that win down on senior night put extra emphasis on a historic achievement four years in the making.

Erie Wrestling v Cherryvale, Humboldt 1.6.23 - Breanna Ross

Erie senior Breanna Ross rides legs en route to her 100th career victory over Cherryvale's Alayna Collins at 115 pounds on Friday.

