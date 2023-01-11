With two wins on senior night, Breanna Ross becomes 12th girl in Kansas wrestling history to eclipse 100 wins
ERIE — One shot was all senior Breanna Ross needed to claim her 100th career victory. Taking that win down on senior night put extra emphasis on a historic achievement four years in the making.
Entering last Friday’s dual between the host Red Devils and visiting Cherryvale Chargers, Ross sat just two wins away from the century mark. A last-minute addition of exhibition matches with the Humboldt Cubs gave Ross a golden opportunity to cross that mark in front of a home crowd on senior night.
“She was worried about it all summer long when she realized how close she was,” Erie head coach Will Weber said. “Her parents were calling me, saying ‘I don’t wanna miss it.’ I kept telling them, ‘don’t worry, I'll make sure you’re there.’
“How it ended up happening — senior night, under the spotlight, in her last home match — it was awesome.”
Though she knew it would happen eventually, the timing still surprised Ross.
“Wow,” she said of her first thought after the announcement. “I wasn’t expecting it all. It was quite a surprise. It was really awesome and exciting, and I love that my parents were here to experience this with me.”
After claiming a win over Humboldt’s Morgan Sterling ahead of the dual, the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s third-ranked wrestler at 115 pounds notched her 100th career victory with a dominant fall over Cherryvale’s Alayna Collins.
“You could see the look on her face, how surprised she was,” Weber said. “She didn’t know she was that close,” Weber said. “It was a surreal moment for me, and a very surreal moment for her.”
Entering the summer, Ross knew she was close to 100 wins, as she carried an 88-17 record through three high school seasons on the mat. After spending the offseason grinding during open mats and camps, an ankle injury on the last day of a joint Erie-Columbus camp threatened to derail her goal.
Thankfully, a bit of rest and rehabilitation was enough to land Ross back in the circle just in time for the winter season.
“I had to take the rest of the summer off to let it heal,” Ross said. “I still tweak it here and there, but otherwise it’s better now.”
As a freshman, Ross went 30-9, qualifying for state while coming in as runner-up in the league. Her sophomore year, Ross came up just a match short of the state tournament, taking a 27-6 record to her first league championship. Last season as a junior, she earned another Tri-Valley league title and took a 31-0 record to the state semifinals, before finishing fourth at the meet.
Ross remains undefeated on the young 2022-23 season, having cleaned up competition at a home jamboree, the Kan-Okla Invitational, a jamboree in Coffeyville, and in duals with Fredonia, West Elk, Parsons and Iola, all before winter break. She continued her dominance the following day in Burlington, moving to 15-0 on the season.
All-in-all, Ross has been enjoying her time on the mat this year. Aside from the skill she brings, an important aspect of Ross’ impact in the wrestling room is her leadership. Weber said the senior has been at the front of the room, right alongside the senior boys.
“I love the team, even though they get on my nerves,” Ross said with a chuckle. “I especially love the girls team; we’re really getting there.”
Ross’ success has been especially beneficial for the growth of the girls squad. Weber and Ross have gone to Galesburg Middle School the previous three years ahead of the wrestling season to lure junior high students to wrestling, and at least two freshmen made the dive into grappling this year on the back of their teammate’s success.
A three-sport state-caliber athlete, Ross draws on her experience in the long distance races of cross country and track and field to improve her stamina and mental fortitude on the mat.
“It adds endurance and it helps with my leg strength,” Ross said. “Whenever I’m out of breath, (running has helped me) to control my breathing. Sometimes with those tough matches, you need a lot of endurance and oxygen.”
Cross country has especially helped the Red Devil to develop mental focus during competition.
Ross is the third Erie wrestler to cross 100 wins (Drayton Kennedy and Quinten Heady, 2022), and just the 12th Kansas wrestler to amass 100 victories in KSHSAA-sponsored girls wrestling.
Crossing the 100-win mark before Ross were Breanna Ridgeway (Great Bend), Eowynn Codney-Reynard (Burlington), Livia Swift (Pratt), Isabell Ortiz (Lakin), Marissa Pouch (Hoxie), Madelynn Griffin (Emporia), MJ Huff (Burlington), Jadyn Thompson (Pratt), Ava Thompson-Mull (Pratt), Addison Broxterman (Washburn Rural) and Josiah Ortiz (Lakin). Broxterman and Ortiz were the latest to cross the century mark this season before Ross.
