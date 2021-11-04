JARED McMASTERS
The Luke Mackay era is underway in Chanute.
Neosho County’s men’s basketball team powered its way to a dominant 108-72 victory over the Ottawa Braves JV on Tuesday night, setting the expectations early in Mackay’s first game as the program’s new head coach.
But even after a blowout victory in which the Braves never led by more than one, Mackay and his team weren’t overly satisfied with the results.
“It’s good, obviously, to start with a win,” Mackay said. “It’s better than the other option, but I still don’t know that we played particularly well. It may have been some opening jitters or not having many returners, but it’s something we can build on. We’ll take an ugly win over a loss every day.”
Throughout the preseason, Mackay has been adamant that he doesn’t expect this group to jump out of the gym or run teams off the floor most nights. Their passing and shooting skills, basketball IQ and passion will be what carries them to success.
The four core players who epitomized this approach for the Panthers were the team’s starting guards and wings — Micah Jones, Ezrah Vaigafa, Zaakir Sawyer and Jerry Carraway.
“I think our guards do a great job of playing off each other, sharing the ball and sharing that responsibility, which will benefit us down the line because we don’t necessarily have one guy who’s the point guard,” Mackay said. “We really have four guys who can handle the ball and play that position, so we’ll lean on that heavily.”
In his first game for Neosho County, Jones carried himself like a seasoned veteran in his third year with this group.
In the Panthers’ free-flowing offense, Jones glided through the Braves’ defense. His team-high 23 points on 40% shooting proved he has the potential to be the squad’s engine on that end of the floor.
“It feels good to get going like that,” Jones said. “I feel like if I open myself up, then it opens up my teammates. After tonight, I know a lot of teams will probably have their eye on me, which will open up my teammates. As long as I can get everybody involved and knocking down shots, we’ll only get better as it goes along.”
Playing off of Jones in the style of a more traditional point guard was Vaigafa, whose vision dazzled the home crowd during cross-court dimes or a simple extra pass to an open teammate en route to five assists in under 26 minutes.
The 6-foot-tall guard also made his presence in the post known by hauling in a team-high 12 boards.
Right behind Vaigafa in rebounds was Sawyer, a transfer from Louisiana Monroe, at nine rebounds for the night.
His 6-foot-5 frame and sturdy build might leave people assuming he’s more of a small-ball power forward, but he lit Ottawa up for 18 points on 9-16 shooting using an explosive first step and solid handle on the wing.
Despite Mackay’s thoughts about his team’s athleticism, Sawyer looks like an outlier from that sentiment.
About 10 minutes into the first half, the Panthers called a set play and swung the ball around the outside of the arc while Sawyer found a gap in the Braves’ zone defense near the post. One of his teammates dished the ball across the paint to Sawyer, who rose up for a monstrous dunk over his opponent to give the Panthers a 30-27 lead.
“He’s a bigger, stronger guy,” Mackay said. “He’s built like a power forward with a dad who played in the NFL, but he’s got a great touch around the basket, handles the ball well and has an ever-improving jumpshot. He can really do some things as a big, strong guard.”
Carraway, the final pillar of this group, showed he has an undeniable motor as a competitor. Even as another 6-foot-tall guard, he wasn’t afraid to drive to the basket and draw contact or rely on his outside shot when needed on his way to 10 points in the win.
He didn’t bury his emotions either, celebrating on both his 3-pointers and letting out his frustrations when he appeared to tweak his ankle before returning in the second half. That investment is a large part of what Mackay loves about Carraway.
“He’s super energetic and competes every day,” Mackay said. “If I could have 10 of him on the team, I would. He shows up every day, loves the game and is passionate about the game. He can really get hot in a hurry and score all over the floor to make it difficult for teams to guard him.”
Up Next
The Panthers will remain at home for a game against the Bethany College Swedes JV team on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.
“Winning is what you compete for, but we’ve got to use this as an opportunity to get better and learn from it,” Mackay said. “The win’s in the books, but we’ve got to be better on defense and the boards. Hopefully, we’ll be a little bit better on Thursday than we were here.”
