COFFEYVILLE — Area wrestlers descended upon Field Kindley High School on Saturday for the KSHSAA 4-1A Girls Wrestling Regional Championships. Chanute landed five on the podium, while Erie qualified one for the state tournament.
Chanute
Led by four individual titles and a runner-up performance, the Chanute Blue Comets edged out Columbus for the program’s first regional championship in Coffeyville on Saturday.
Junior Reese Clements recorded the fastest four matches of the day for a first place finish at 125 pounds. The Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association’s fourth-ranked wrestler recorded four falls in just over four minutes total.
At 130 pounds, senior Grace Thompson recorded four falls of her own. Thompson plowed through the bracket, taking down sixth-ranked Gabby Rusk of Fort Scott in the finals.
After receiving a first round bye, senior Brinly Bancroft tallied three falls for a gold medal finish at 155 pounds.
Freshman Kylie Dillow rounded out the Chanute champions, pinning third-ranked Brylie Schaub of Fort Scott in the finals.
Fifth-ranked junior Kadynce Axelson (120 pounds) came up short in the finals against a growing rival, Columbus’ second-ranked Addison Sapporito.
The regional title would not have happened without Chanute’s other eight wrestlers battling through their brackets as well.
Senior Yose Garnica notched a pair of wins at 110 pounds, before getting bounced in the blood round. Freshman Jarynn Hockett (105 pounds), juniors Marlee Miller (135 pounds) and Jeanette Guernsey (140 pounds) and senior Lena Aguilar (190 pounds) also contributed with a win each.
Chanute finished with 151 team points, while Columbus was in the chase with 149 points.
Chanute head coach Nick Nothern was not available for comment by time of publication.
Erie
Senior Breanna Ross finished atop the 110-pound bracket, notching a pair of quick falls en route to the finals. The KWCA’s third-ranked wrestler avenged her lone loss of the season in the finals, running to a 13-0 major decision over Fort Scott’s second-ranked Kenna Miles.
“It was an exciting day of wrestling with Breanna avenging her loss from earlier in the season and taking home the regional championship,” Erie head coach Will Weber said.
Freshmen Addicyn Martin (130 pounds) and Madi Cope (155 pounds) came up short of the podium. Martin recorded a fall to finish 18-15 on the season, while Cope won twice on Saturday for a 26-14 record on the year.
“They both wrestled really hard and pulled out all the stops just to the end short,” Weber said of his freshmen. “I can't wait to see what they both do next year.”
Erie finished 17th as a team with 33 points.
Humboldt
Humboldt brought just a trio of wrestlers to the regional event, with none of the three Cubs making the podium.
Senior Elizabeth Melendez (100 pounds) and junior Lilli Reeder (105 pounds) went 0-2 on the day, good for season records of 7-19 and 2-12.
Senior Morgan Sterling (110 pounds) came up just a win short with a 2-2 performance, finishing the year at 15-12.
Humboldt came in tied for 27th place with six team points.
Humboldt head coach Kent Goodner was not available for comment by time of publication.
Up Next
Chanute and Erie will now round out the season with the KSHSAA Class 4-1A Girls Wrestling Championships in Salina. Wrestling kicks off on Feb. 22, finishing up on Thursday.
Results
100: DNP - Ella Guernsey (0-2) (C) DNP - Elizabeth Melendez (0-2) (H)
105: DNP - Jarynn Hockett (1-2) (C) DNP - Lilli Reeder (0-2) (H)
110: 1st - Breanna Ross (3-0) (E) DNP - Morgan Sterling (2-2) (H) DNP - Yose Garnica (2-2) (C)
120: 2nd - Kadynce Axelson (2-1) (C)
125: 1st - Reese Clements (4-0) (C)
130: 1st - Grace Thompson (4-0) (C) DNP - Addicyn Martin (1-2) (E)
135: DNP - Marlee Miller (1-2) (C)
140: DNP - Jeanette Guernsey (1-2) (C)
145: DNP - Willow Vaughn (3-1) (C)
155: 1st - Brinly Bancroft (3-0) (C) DNP - Madi Cope (2-2) (E)
170: 1st - Kylie Dillow (4-0) (C)
190: DNP - Lena Aguilar (1-2) (C)
235: DNP - Sequoia Keever (0-2) (C)
Team Scores: Chanute 151, Columbus 149, Burlington 131, Fort Scott 119, Winfield 104, Paola 81, Eureka 78, Girard 73, Independence 55, Coffeyville 54.5, Douglass 52, Labette County 43, Cherryvale 41, Caney Valley 40, Bluestem 40, Ottawa 36, Erie 33, Prairie View 31, Fredonia 25, Chase County 21, Burden-Central 20, Cherokee-Southeast 13, Frontenac 12, Elk Valley 8, Anderson County 7, Osawatomie 7, West Elk 6, Humboldt 6, Jayhawk-Linn 6, Uniontown 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.