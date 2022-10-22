ST. PAUL — A heart-pounding regular season finale saw the St. Paul Indians fall to the Marmaton Valley Wildcats, 64-56, on Friday night.
St. Paul led 56-52 through three quarters but was held scoreless in the final stanza, paving the way for the Wildcats’ win.
There were 868 yards of total offense between the two teams, with Marmaton Valley accounting for 523 and St. Paul 345.
The Wildcats had 479 rushing yards on a whopping 71 attempts.
St. Paul quarterback Trey Peters completed 8-of-19 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Indians in rushing with 121 yards on 15 carries.
Kiser Wiatrak added 57 yards on three carries for the Indians.
Brayden Lawson tallied 300 yards rushing and eight touchdowns for Marmaton Valley.
Marmaton Valley took the No. 3 seed in the 8-Man II district with the win over St. Paul. The Wildcats improved to 3-2 in district play and 4-4 overall, while the Indians dropped to 2-3 and 4-4, respectively.
Up Next
St. Paul will hit the road to start the playoffs next week and take on state-ranked Canton-Galva.
