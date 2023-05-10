EUREKA — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs joined other Tri-Valley League teams for the league championship at the Eureka Country Club on Monday. Erie senior Logan Ewan notched a runner-up finish to lead the Red Devils to a third place finish, while the Cubs came in sixth place.
“Logan had another good day but the team had an off day. It was the highest score we have had all year,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said.
Ewan capped the front nine with a birdie for a score of 41, beforing carding a pair of double-bogeys on the back-nine for a 43.
Erie senior Dakota Becker finished 11th with a 94, junior Mason Boaz shot a 96 for 14th and senior Brandon Volz finished 15th with a score of 110. Senior Gavin Reissig and sophomore Cody Elliot shot 116 and 118.
Humboldt freshman Aiden Galloway had the high score for the Cubs, carding a 114 for an 18th place finish.
“Even though we didn't end up with any league hardware, I was proud of how the boys competed at their final meet of the year,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said. “They were all able to improve throughout the course of the season, and I look forward to building on that next season.”
Humboldt senior William Kobold struggled on the first loop, carding a 67 before bouncing back with a 52 to finish in 26th place. Sophomore Curt Shannon finished 29th with a 127, and freshmen Layne Ellison and Creed Shannon shot scores of 132.
Neodesha’s Kyle Eggers ran away with the individual title, taking a five-stroke victory over Ewan. The Fredonia Yellowjackets claimed the team title with a trio of top-five finishers.
Up Next
Both squads are back in action Monday for their respective regional tournaments. Humboldt heads to Caney for the 3A regional meet, while Erie is set to travel to Fort Scott for the 2A regional meet hosted by Uniontown.
“We will spend the rest of this week tuning up for regionals at Fort Scott, and then hopefully we will get to go to Hesston for the state tournament,” Ruble said.
Results
2nd - Logan Ewan (E) 41 43 - 84
11th - Dakota Becker (E) 54 50 - 94
14th - Mason Boaz (E) 54 52 - 96
15th - Brandon Volz (E) 60 50 - 110
18th - Aiden Galloway (H) 57 57 - 114
21st - Gavin Reissig (E) 60 56 - 116
24th - Cody Elliott (E) 57 61 - 118
26th - William Kobold (H) 67 52 - 119
29th - Curt Shannon (H) 65 62 - 127
32nd - Layne Ellison (H) 65 67 - 132
33rd - Creed Shannon (H) 65 67 - 132
Team Scores: Fredonia 385, Caney Valley 396, Erie 404, Eureka 409, Neodesha 442, Humboldt 492
