AT LEFT: Erie senior Logan Ewan prepares to drive from the tee at the Fredonia Golf Club on April 18. AT RIGHT: Humboldt freshman Aiden Galloway hits an iron from the fairway in Fredonia on April 18.

EUREKA — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs joined other Tri-Valley League teams for the league championship at the Eureka Country Club on Monday. Erie senior Logan Ewan notched a runner-up finish to lead the Red Devils to a third place finish, while the Cubs came in sixth place.

“Logan had another good day but the team had an off day. It was the highest score we have had  all year,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said.

