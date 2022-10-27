RICHMOND — The Erie Red Devils took on the KSHSAA Class 2A Regional Cross Country Championships on the grounds of Central Heights High School on Saturday. Senior Breanna Ross was the lone Red Devil to earn a state qualification, sprinting to a first place finish in the varsity girls race.
“The best runners from 15 different schools were there, and they were all racing their hardest,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “In the face of very windy conditions and fierce competition, our kids all gave it their best shot, and I'm very proud of the results we got.”
Ross ran a time of 21:36, six seconds faster than Central Heights’ Emma Cubit in second place. Carpenter expected his star runner to finish third or fourth, but Ross stunned the field with her Regional Championship performance.
“If you know Breanna, you know that she's got something in her heart that doesn't show on paper,” Carpenter said. “She is a girl who finishes every race with nothing left in the tank, and we are so proud of her. We look forward to seeing her race on Saturday.”
This is Ross’s second straight qualification for the state meet. Ross rounded out her junior campaign with a time of 21:00 to finish in 20th place at the Sand Plum Course in Victoria.
Freshman Zarien Collins was the only other Erie runner in the varsity Girls race, finishing in 41st place with a sub-30 minute time.
“We're all very proud of the year she's had. She decided to try a new sport, and has kept grinding and getting better. We look forward to having her back next year,” Carpenter said.
The varsity boys race saw freshman Killian Hume cross the line first for Erie, coming in 35th place with a time of 21:09.
“Killian has a lot of potential to be a great runner. In his first year, he's improved his time by almost three minutes already, and consistently leads our team,” Carpenter said. “We're very excited to see how far he can go as he continues to put in the work.”
Hume was followed by junior Devyn Taylor in 50th and sophomore Michael Richenburg in 53rd.
“Michael has really impressed me the past few weeks. He's figuring out that he can take more pain than he previously thought, and he's pushing himself harder than ever,” Carpenter said.
Sophomore Reid Duff joined Taylor and Richenburg in cracking 23 minutes, crossing the finish in 59th place.
“Reid saw a disappointing end to his second year. He may not have finished this race where he wanted, but all runners know that sometimes you have good days and sometimes you have bad days,” Carpenter said. “Even on a bad day, he's a lot stronger and faster now than he was when he started. He won't let a stumble in the road keep him from getting better next year.”
Sophomores Aiden Wiles and Dylan Kirkpatrick rounded out the Red Devils’ finishes in 65th and 68th place.
“All of these kids have done a great job this year. They show up and run on the good days and the bad,” Carpenter said. “I count myself extremely lucky to coach such a positive and fun group of kids who don't mind pushing themselves to the limit every week.”
Up Next
Ross and Carpenter will now prep for the KSHSAA Class 2A Cross Country State Championships in Wamego on Saturday. The girls race is set to start at 11:10 a.m. at the Wamego Country Club.
Results
Varsity Girls 5K (50 runners)
1. Breanna Ross (21:36)
41. Zarien Collins (29:04)
Team Scores: St. Mary’s-Colgan 45, Jayhawk-Linn 49, Central Heights 76, Northern Heights 90, Southeast 95
Varsity Boys 5K (68 runners)
35. Killian Hume (21:09)
50. Devyn Taylor (22:12)
53. Michael Richenburg (22:36)
59. Reid Duff (22:38)
65. Aiden Wiles (27:13)
68. Dylan Kirkpatrick (32:23)
Team Scores: Central Heights 38, Northern Heights 81, Kansas City Christian 86, Southeast 110, Jayhawk-Linn 110, Northeast 133, St. Mary’s-Colgan 179, Maranatha Academy 198, Erie 214
