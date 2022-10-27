Erie XC @ Richmond (Regionals) 10.22.22 - Breanna Ross

Erie senior Breanna Ross (8) runs in the KSHSAA Class 2A Cross Country Regional Championships in Richmond on Saturday.

 Contributed photo

RICHMOND — The Erie Red Devils took on the KSHSAA Class 2A Regional Cross Country Championships on the grounds of Central Heights High School on Saturday. Senior Breanna Ross was the lone Red Devil to earn a state qualification, sprinting to a first place finish in the varsity girls race.

The best runners from 15 different schools were there, and they were all racing their hardest,” Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “In the face of very windy conditions and fierce competition, our kids all gave it their best shot, and I'm very proud of the results we got.”

Erie XC @ Richmond (Regionals) 10.22.22 - Killian Hume

Erie freshman Killian Hume (40) runs in the KSHSAA Class 2A Cross Country Regional Championships in Richmond on Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments