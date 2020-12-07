ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute Christian Academy has postponed all of its winter sports until January.
The decision was handed down by CCA’s board of directors last Tuesday after COVID-19 exposures at a few basketball tournaments, among other interactions and within the school system. The decision comes on the heels of the girls team going 1-2, while the boys team played some games early on in the season. The season officially started Nov. 14.
Thirteenth-year CCA girls head basketball coach Mark Childers said his three kids went to school at CCA, with his son advancing through all the grades. With this connection already established, combined with being the coach at the school and caring about all of his players for more than a decade, the longtime coach said he understood why the school made the decision to postpone winter sports.
“I think they wanted to make sure the kids could still go to school,” Childers said. “They didn’t want to get to where it was virtual like it ended up being at the end of last year.”
The swift decision wasn’t made without the school board consulting Childers, who was coaching the team when some initial exposures could have happened.
A few weeks ago, his team went to Wichita where they played in a tournament, which resulted in the team finishing with a 1-2 record. The next week, CCA played Tyro Community Christian School’s junior varsity team at home, while the boys played the junior varsity and high school teams.
Childers said that was when the COVID-19 exposure occurred. A staff member working closely with the team tested positive for the coronavirus. This person has been in quarantine since, while the entire team of 16 student-athletes, including homeschooled students was just released from quarantine this past week.
Childers, who is also the associate head coach for the Neosho County Community College women’s basketball team, said other exposures could have happened after the games, too, and that was also taken into CCA’s decision. With the postponement underway, Childers said CCA’s players can return to practice Jan. 4, and the games will start up again around Jan. 14.
“We have games scheduled, but we had games scheduled prior to that, too, so our AD (Kyle Bilby) will probably work and see what he can do with everything, because we ended up not going to our tournament in Manhattan, which we always go to – that’s the first weekend of December,” Childers said. “They had already told us that they didn’t want us going to that. I kind of understand that because normally six to eight boys teams, and six to eight girls teams are all there in one place. A lot of places aren’t doing that. That’s kind of the gist for us. And it kind of stinks.”
