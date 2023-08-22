Erie Girls Golf Practice - Aug. 18, 2023

Pictured, left to right: senior Callie Stottman, sophomore Allie Becker, junior Savannah Semrad, freshman Kenzeigh Cornall and senior Brooklyn Hutchison.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

ERIE — Head coach Bill Ruble and the Erie girls golf team are ready to hit the links this fall for a season of learning.

The Red Devils played solid as a team a season ago, taking first in the season finale tournament at home, second in two tournaments and third in two tournaments.

