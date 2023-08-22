ERIE — Head coach Bill Ruble and the Erie girls golf team are ready to hit the links this fall for a season of learning.
The Red Devils played solid as a team a season ago, taking first in the season finale tournament at home, second in two tournaments and third in two tournaments.
Returning from that team are just two golfers; senior Kathryn Malone and junior Savannah Semrad.
“I have two returning players and four new players this year. It should be a learning experience,” Ruble said. “(Our strength) will definitely be the two returning starters.
Ready to learn the game and jump into the deep end of varsity competition are seniors Brooklyn Hutchison and Callie Stottman, sophomore Allie Becker and freshman Kenzeigh Cornall.
“(The new girls) will be learning the game. By the second half of the season, they will be fine,” Ruble said.
Though it is too early in the season to tell who might stand out, Ruble said the key to the Red Devils’ success will lie in the new girls learning the game and the different shot-making decisions.
Erie will run into defending state champion St. Mary’s-Colgan multiple times, and Ruble said they are the Red Devils’ biggest competition.
2023 Schedule
8/24 @ Fort Scott
8/30 @ Eureka
9/12 @ Frontenac
9/21 @ Fredonia
9/25 @ Fort Scott
10/3 @ Baxter Springs
10/9 Regionals TBA
10/6 State @ Hesston
