ROBERT MAGOBET
A familiar face will be promoted to head athletic trainer for Neosho County Community College in the coming months.
Yuya Nakamura, who has been the assistant athletic trainer for the past year, will be promoted to the head position on Nov. 30 after NCCC’s Board of Trustees approved the move. Hiroko Matsuura, the head athletic trainer the last five years, resigned, and her last day will be Nov. 28.
“I’m very excited about the new opportunity. I’ve been here for just one year, but I enjoy working here as the assistant athletic trainer, and I feel like I’m ready for the opportunity and this is a great school and great people, and I’ve been enjoying working with great people, great community. I’m really excited about this opportunity,” Nakamura said.
Nakamura is happy to have two more months to train under Matsuura, though this past year, he said he has already learned a great deal. The training for the next two months, though, will be important, especially with the current climate of the NJCAA and the KJCCC.
Over the summer, the NJCAA voted for most fall sports to resume in the spring, which means there will be many more sports going on in the spring than usual. Nakamura said he will see how it goes next semester, but it will go that much more smoothly once NCCC hires an assistant athletic trainer.
Having two athletic trainers at the college has been beneficial. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nakamura said he and Matsuura have handled the situation as well as possible.
“It’s been changing, our operations have been changing. Usually people just come whenever we are open, but now we just make an appointment, and everybody has to wear the mask and then try to avoid as much contact (as possible), but I think we are under control and the school and the administration have done a good job, and then we can kind of focus on our athletes,” he said. “Obviously this is kind of a difficult situation, but I think our school is under control and we’ll see in the future. We don’t know when the vaccine is ready, but I think it will all right.”
Nakamura has a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training/Exercise Science from High Point University in North Carolina, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Sports Science from Chukyo University in Japan. Before working as NCCC’s assistant athletic trainer beginning in August of 2019, Nakamura was the assistant athletic trainer at Texas A&M University and a graduate assistant and assistant athletic trainer at the University of South Florida. He was also an intern assistant athletic trainer at Campbell University in North Carolina.
“Yuya has done a great job in his first year as assistant AT,” NCCC Athletic Director Riann Mullis said. “I am confident with his overall experience, he will do a great job as Head AT.”
