ROBERT MAGOBET
A few NCCC basketball players have been rewarded for their exceptional performances in the 2021 season.
Sophomore guard Magic Reliford earned All-KJCCC East first team; freshman guard Cougar Downing is on the All-KJCCC Honorable Mention team; and sophomore forward Briona Jensen for the women’s team was selected as an Honorable Mention.
All year, Reliford was one of the best players in the KJCCC. During a season in which he helped his squad advance to the second round of the Region VI playoffs, Reliford put up 17.7 points per game, which was good for eighth in the conference. His specialty, though, was his 3 off the dribble, and he was fifth in the conference with 71 3s. Reliford can flat-out play the game, including getting by defenders with his handle and creating space for what he deems as a makeable shot; he has good court awareness, too.
Reliford put up 10 games with 20 points or more, including a stretch when he had a career-high 35 against Cloud County, 30 versus Barton and 33 against No. 5 Coffeyville in three straight games. The kid from Parsons, who played with such joy, has his selection of Division I colleges.
Downing showed growth throughout the season. Early on, he showed his skills – dribbling, shooting and basketball IQ. He put up 12.2 ppg and shot the 3 at 40 percent, 10th in the conference. Like Reliford, Downing also has a fast first step and can shoot the 3 from virtually anywhere. His handle got him into a lot of favorable shots in the lane, too.
Downing had 10 games in which he scored 15 points or more, including 22 against Coffeyville, 24 versus Cloud and a career-high 36 against Independence in three straight games.
Downing, who is from Olathe and is the son of all-time leading scorer Par Downing and brother of NCCC National tourney team member Tyson Downing, will come back to NCCC next season.
“I wasn’t really surprised. Both young men had great years for us,” NCCC head men’s coach Jeremy Coombs said. “They both deserve every bit of recognition they’ve received. They both are extremely hard workers and really put our team on their backs to help us win ballgames. ... I think what stood out the most about them was their ability to shoot and score the ball. But I believe from a coaching standpoint, I was most impressed with how good of teammates they are. Both guys would bend over backwards for their teammates. Both guys were true leaders on and off the court and made everyone around them better every day.”
Women’s HM
Jensen this past year averaged 7.4 points and seven rebounds in 11 games, as she suffered a Grade II sprain in February versus Barton. Still, the leader of the team scored 10 or more points four times, including a stretch in which she did so in five out of the first six games of the year.
Jensen, who is from Junction City, will come back next year, as this year didn’t count toward eligibility because of COVID-19.
“Early in the year, when she was healthy, (she was) averaging close to a double-double. When she got hurt, she stayed engaged and when she came back, she picked up where we needed her to,” NCCC head women’s coach JJ Davis said. “The players feel more comfortable when she is on the court and we feel more comfortable when she is on the court.”
