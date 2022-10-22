Erie Football vs Jayhawk Linn 10.20.22 - Ty Taylor

Erie senior wide receiver Ty Taylor (29) gets surrounded by Jayhawk-Linn defenders during a home game on Thursday, Oct. 20.

 Contributed photo

ERIE — Facing one of the more impressive Class 1A teams in the state, the Erie Red Devils were blanked by the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks 40-0 in Thursday’s regular season finale.

Jayhawk-Linn’s Garrett Seely accounted for two total touchdowns, including a 67-yard pass that found Dylan Nickelson.

