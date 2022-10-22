ERIE — Facing one of the more impressive Class 1A teams in the state, the Erie Red Devils were blanked by the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks 40-0 in Thursday’s regular season finale.
Jayhawk-Linn’s Garrett Seely accounted for two total touchdowns, including a 67-yard pass that found Dylan Nickelson.
Nickelson had two touchdown catches for the Jayhawks while Trevor Brownback had two touchdown runs.
The loss for Erie dropped the Red Devils’ record to 3-5 overall. Jayhawk-Linn improved to 7-1.
The game was an out-of-district contest for both teams.
Up Next
All three of Erie’s wins came in district play, giving the Red Devils a second-place finish in their district and a home postseason game next week.
Erie will face either Central Heights or Pleasanton.
Jayhawk-Linn: 12 14 8 6 — 40
