NCCC softball split a two-game series with Independence on Tuesday at Neosho County Community College.
The split was complete after a 13-5 NCCC win in Game 2. Freshman utility player Espy Daniels had her first career grand slam as a Panther, chalking up a 1-for-4 day with four RBIs. Freshman outfielder Amanda Dodds hit a three-run homer, going 1 for 1 with three RBIs. Freshman left-fielder Katie Boline was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and both freshmen third baseman Journee Zito and first baseman Ayche Marchoud were 2 for 3.
Freshman starting pitcher Ravin Moore struck out one, walked two, and gave up two earned runs and six hits in three innings. Freshman pitcher Cassidy Paulson struck out two and gave up no earned runs or hits in two innings.
NCCC head coach Kim Alexander assessed the game.
“Ravin did a good job at starting the game and Cassidy comes in. And ... her speed and different movement, I think it keeps them off-balance, and we just stepped up and played behind her,” Alexander said. “Espy had some good plays at short and then she rolled into offense. I mean, stepped up when we needed to step up. We just didn’t shut down this game.”
The Panthers didn’t have an ounce of quit in them. Up 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth, Daniels lifted her grand slam. In the same inning, Dodds, who came in for freshman Lauren Fuller, smoked a three-run home run to end the game.
“I got a chance to get put in and producing for my team is awesome. It’s a dream to walk up with two outs and walk off a game with a home run – I mean that’s everybody’s dream,” Dodds said. “I knew there were two outs. But we’ve been having a lot of talk about building our confidence and just going out and playing ball, having fun. And we’ve been struggling with that, so it was nice to be able to walk away with that win, and walk up to the plate knowing that I was going to produce for the team.”
Daniels said she was able to get over the hump.
“It felt good. I’ve been in a slump ... my ankle’s been messed up, so it felt good to score for the team,” Daniels said. “I had a couple of errors, and I just knew I had to produce.”
In a back-and-forth game before the two plays that ended the contest, NCCC was able to grab the lead after freshman outfielder Katie Boline scored on an error to third base in the bottom of the fourth.
Boline also produced an RBI-single in the bottom of the second to make the score 4-3 NCCC.
Game 1:
The Panthers fell 5-3 in the first of two. Marchoud was 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Zito went 2 for 4 with a ribbie.
Freshman starting pitcher Olivia Cummings struck out one, walked seven, and allowed two earned runs and five hits in 3 and 1/3 innings. Fuller struck out one, walked one, and allowed two earned runs and six hits in 3 and 1/3 innings. And Paulson pitched 1/3 inning and didn’t allow any earned runs or walks.
On Indy’s side, Jamie Burke was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
NCCC (8-8) will play five games at the Crowder Bash Tournament on Friday (noon and 2 pm), and Saturday (10 am, 2 pm, and 4 pm).
