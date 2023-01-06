BUFFALO — Practicing over the holiday break with their eyes focused on returning to action Jan. 3 against Chetopa High School, the Altoona-Midway basketball teams were hoping to receive a pair of victories as late Christmas presents.
On the court, both squads were denied that extra gift from Santa, but for different reasons.
The girls put up a valiant effort against Chetopa, but came up short in dropping a 36-32 decision Tuesday at Milo Peterson Gymnasium. Meanwhile, there was no boys game played, as Chetopa was unable to field enough healthy players to compete and had to forfeit.
The Altoona boys (4-2) will instead open up the 2023 portion of their schedule Friday, traveling to Colony for a matchup with the Crest Lancers. The girl’s contest is slated to precede that event.
The 36-32 loss to Chetopa dropped the Jets to 1-5 overall on the season, but not before Altoona put up an inspired effort.
“This one came down to the wire. We played a very good game, especially in the second half,” Altoona head coach Jessica Porter said. “I continue to see improvement, and I’m very proud of how the girls played tonight.”
The Hornets went up 9-6 after one period and led 25-14 at intermission. But a defensive adjustment – and a pair of inspired performances by Ava Hufford and Emmalynn Pupanek – turned the tide in favor of Altoona.
The Jets outscored Chetopa 18-11 over the final two quarters, but it wasn’t quite enough to pull off the comeback victory.
“We were down at half time, and I decided to switch our defense to a 1-3-1 zone going into the third quarter,” Porter said. “Our defense and some fast breaks helped us get back into the game, but we just ran out of time and couldn’t pull out the win.”
Hufford and Pupanek poured in 14 and 13 points to pace the Jets’ attack. The duo tallied nine points each in the second half.
“Ava Hufford ended up fouling out in the fourth quarter, but she really had a great game,” Porter said.
Pupanek also hauled down 16 rebounds while Hufford finished with five steals. Summer Raymond also grabbed 10 rebounds and had three blocks. The Jets also got a three-point basket from Eryn Tiger and a two-pointer by Ava Tindle.
Shertz scored 11 points and Johnson had 10 for Chetopa.
