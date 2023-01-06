Altoona WBB vs Chetopa 1.3.23 - Ava Hufford

Altoona-Midway junior Ava Hufford (3) scores two of her game-high 14 points against Chetopa as teammates Summer Raymond (12) and Eryn Tiger (20) prepare for a possible rebound Tuesday at Milo Peterson Gym. Hufford was 6-of-7 from the field and connected on both of her free throw attempts before fouling out. Chetopa won 36-32.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO — Practicing over the holiday break with their eyes focused on returning to action Jan. 3 against Chetopa High School, the Altoona-Midway basketball teams were hoping to receive a pair of victories as late Christmas presents.

On the court, both squads were denied that extra gift from Santa, but for different reasons.

