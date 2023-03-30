UNIONTOWN — The Erie Red Devils and Humboldt Cubs opened the track and field season at the Uniontown Invitational on Tuesday. The event saw multiple athletes record personal-best marks and make their prep debuts.
Erie
Both the boys and girls squads from Erie finished fifth place as a team with 30 total personal-best finishes.
“I thought we competed well for the first meet of the season. Everyone put out their best effort and we have a baseline to start from,” Erie head coach Eddie Kearns said. “The athletes were talking about what they need to do to improve their marks. Great effort, great outcome, great team.”
Junior Ella Burnett led the way on the girls side with first place finishes in the high jump and 400m. Sophomore Makinzie LaRue finished second in the 300m hurdles and third in the 100m hurdles.
The 4x100m relay team of LaRue, senior Mia Pemberton and sophomores Octavia Ammann and Megan Richenburg also finished third.
Freshman Grant Reissig finished atop the boys high jump, with sophomore Jaden Daniels finishing runner-up behind him. Freshman Tanner Strathe also claimed a runner-up finish in the 1600m.
Junior Ethan Dillinger (triple jump) and freshman Killian Humer (3200m) notched third place finishes, as did the 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.
“We know it gets tougher as we go deeper into the season, but the coaching staff is very pleased with everyone's effort and attitude to strive to get better,” Kearns said.
Humboldt
The Humboldt girls finished top-3 in the team standings, while the boys finished seventh.
“I always consider the first couple of meets of the year ‘rust-busters’. It’s good to get out and compete and get back into the swing of things,” Humboldt head coach Eric Carlson said. “I was pleased with the way our kids performed and more pleased with the way they competed.
Senior Carsyn Haviland and freshman Laney Hull led the girls with a combined trio of first place finishes. Hull won the 100m and 300m hurdles, while Haviland topped the javelin throw.
Haviland (shot put), senior Morgan Sterling (triple jump) and freshman Skylar Hottenstein (800m) also had bronze finishes on the day.
Senior Trey Sommer showed dominance in the 100m and 200m, winning both events handily.
Senior Quenton Heisler was the only other Cub to break the top-3 for the boys, his finish coming in the 300m hurdles.
Sommer, Haviland, Sterling, Hottenstein and a number of other Humboldt athletes are also two-way athletes in baseball and softball.
“We have quite a few inexperienced kids at all grade levels. I felt everyone met or exceeded my expectations for the first meet of the year,” Carlson said. “Some of the kids, especially the dual-sport kids, competed in events they have only been able to practice once or twice if at all.”
Up Next
Humboldt is back in action on Friday for the Lyndon Spring Relays, before both squads take on the Eureka Classic on Thursday, April 6.
Results
Boys
High Jump: 1st - Grant Reissig (E) 5’-10”*, 2nd - Jaden Daniels (E) 5’-8”*, NH - Asher Hart (H)
Long Jump: 4th - Trey Sommer (H) 18’-0.25”*, 6th - Ethan Dillinger (E) 17’-11.75”*, 9th - Jaden Daniels (E) 17’-5.75”*, 12th - Michael Richenburg (E) 16’-9.25”*, 13th - Asher Hart (H) 16’-2.75”*, 17th - Caleb Gunderman (H) 14’-1”*
Triple Jump: 3rd - Ethan Dillinger (E) 35’-4.25”*, 6th - Byron Westbrook (H) 29’-8.75”*, 7th - Taylor Holbert (E) 24’-11.5”*
Discus: 5th - Taner King (H) 74’-8.5”*, 7th - Matthew McCullough (H) 69’-8”*, 10th - Bryson Peters (E) 54’-7”*, 12th - Avion Seamster (H) 46’-10”*
Javelin: 4th - Grant Reissig (E) 108’-8”*, 7th - Sam Jennings (H) 91’-1”*, Gunner Stone (H) 88’-8.5”*, 13th - Bryson Peters (E) 58’-3”*, 14th - Cooper Gillespie (H) 55’-4”
Shot Put: 6th - Gunner Stone (H) 31’-8.5”*, Matthew McCullough (H) 28’-5.5”*, Sam Jennings (H) 27’-7”*, 12th - Bryson Peters (E) 21’-6.5”*
100m: 1st - Trey Sommer (H) 12.23*
4x100m Relay: 3rd - Grant Reissig, Michael Richenburg, Tanner Strathe, Mark Tenebro (E) 49.64, 4th - Trey Sommer, Byron Westbrook, Taner King, Caleb Gunderman (H) 56.70
110m Hurdles: 5th - Maxtyn Mueller (H) 20.63*, Mark Tenebro (E) 22.24*
200: 1st - Trey Sommer (H) 25.09*
300m Hurdles: 3rd - Quenton Heisler (H) 48.59, 5th - Maxtyn Mueller (H) 1:00.46*
400m: 7th - Jaden Daniels (E) 1:01.61*, 8th - Michael Richenburg (E) 1:02.73*, 9th - Ethan Dillinger (E) 1:03.70*, 12th - Asher Hart (H) 1:08.12*
4x400m Relay: 3rd - Jaden Daniels, Ethan Dillinger, Tanner Strathe, Grant Reissig (E) 4:16.08
800m: 13th - Tanner Strathe (E) 2:50.96*, 14th - Killian Hume (E) 2:51.20*, 15th - Taylor Holbert (E) 3:14.53, 16th - Nathan Swogar (H) 3:30.40*
1600m: 7th - Killian Hume (E) 6:00.31*, 11th - Maxtyn Mueller (H) 6:24.98*, 12th - Taylor Holbert (E) 7:10.11, 13th - Nathan Swogar (H) 7:47.00*
3200m: 3rd - Killiam Hume (E) 13:01.14*
Team Scores: Marmaton Valley 77, Crest 76, Northeast 66, Uniontown 63, Erie 56, Central Heights 52, Humboldt 42, Pleasanton 32, CLC 32, Jayhawk-Linn 18
Girls
High Jump: 1st - Ella Burnett (E) 4’-8”, 3rd - Laney Hull (H) 4’-8”*, 4th - Makinzie LaRue (E) 4’-8”
Long Jump: 9th - Lily Welch (E) 12’-1.25”*, 13th - Octavia Ammann (E) 11’-8.75”
Triple Jump: 3rd - Morgan Sterling (H) 29’-1.5”
Discus: 7th - Ella Burnett (E) 62’-10”*
Javelin: 1st - Carsyn Haviland (H) 100’-2”*, 6th - Assya Goforth (H) 75’-10”*, 10th - Abbie Weibe (E) 51’-6”*, 15th - Lily Welch (E) 48’-5”*
Shot Put: 3rd - Carsyn Haviland (H) 28’-9.75”
100m: 6th - Morgan Sterling (H) 15.02, 8th - Octavia Ammann (E) 15.70
100m Hurdles: 1st - Laney Hull (H) 17.93*, 3rd - Makinzie LaRue (E) 18.93, 5th - Assya Goforth (H) 22.43
4x100m Relay: 3rd - Octavia Ammann, Makinzie LaRue, Megan Richenburg, Mia Pemberton (E) 59.05, 4th - Laney Hull, Morgan Sterling, Skylar Hottenstein, Assya Goforth (H) 59.56
200m: 5th - Megan Richenburg (E) 34.16, 6th - Octavia Ammann (E) 34.41
300m Hurdles: 1st - Laney Hull (H) 56.64*, 2nd - Makinzie LaRue (E) 58.86
400m: 1st - Ella Burnett (E) 1:10.17, 4th - Mia Pemberton (E) 1:19.01, 6th - Abby Weibe (E) 1:36.51*
4x400m Relay: 4th - Ella Burnett, Mia Pemberton, Megan Richenburg, Lily Welch (E) 5:25.40
800m: 3rd - Skylar Hottenstein (H) 2:56.48*, 4th - Carsyn Haviland (H) 3:02.48
Team Scores: Crest 100, Northeast 68, Humboldt 66, Marmaton Valley 65, Erie 55, Pleasanton 43, Uniontown 36, CLC 22, Jayhawk-Linn 21, Central Heights 11
* - denotes personal-best finish
