Chanute High School football played a near-perfect game last week versus Independence, and a similar performance will be needed against Fort Scott today.
The Blue Comets racked up 53 points last week, the most points scored since 2017 when Chanute ousted Parsons 62-43. Heading into the game this week, there’s only one message that CHS head football coach Clete Frazell relayed to his team.
“I just tell them that we have to keep on improving every day, and do the little things right,” Frazell said. “We had a really good practice yesterday (Thursday). We know this team is capable of being a good football team. It was great to see that come to fruition. We knew we’re capable and we hadn’t quite had a crisp, clean game yet. Coming back out of those 14 days when we didn’t really have a game, it was really nice that we focused on the little things and what it really comes down to: to win football games. Then we went out and executed last Friday night.”
Heading into last week’s game versus Indy, though, it was expected that quarterback Kam Koester would lead the charge since starting quarterback Eric Erbe went down for the year in the game against Pittsburg. But for the second time this season, the quarterback went out with a season-ending arm injury. For Koester, it was a dislocated shoulder that happened in the second quarter on a run play when he was on defense.
Enter freshman quarterback Kaiden Seamster, who ended up 4 of 6 for 105 yards passing, ran the ball nine times for 103 yards and amassed six total touchdowns. The offensive line blocked really well for Seamster and the running backs ran well, too, racking up a total of 317 yards rushing. Special teams and the defense played exceptional, with the defense playing physically and allowing just 14 points for the second time in three weeks and special teams creating a safety.
Football fans have seen Chanute play well for the last two years, but last year the team was relatively healthy. Before the season, Frazell eyed Seamster and lauded his quarterback talents, but nobody anticipated two of the three quarterbacks being out with injuries.
Frazell noted that Seamster will start this week and through the week of practice, he is picking up right where he left off from last week and his impressive training camp.
“He was exceptional Friday and is a great athlete, and he’s done a really good job this week,” Frazell continued. “He does a real good job of getting the ball out on time when receivers are coming out of their breaks, which is fun to watch because a lot of quarterbacks struggle with that aspect. He does a really good job of being on top of things and getting the ball out of his hands when it needs to be thrown.”
Koester was supposed to be the QB moving forward. But if Seamster does well enough through the year with Koester already preferring playing receiver, Frazell wouldn’t rule out Seamster being the quarterback for the rest of the year regardless of an early comeback.
Seamster’s success, however, depends on the team, and football is the most interdependent team sport, and all the varying parts must work for a quarterback to be successful. No component is more important to a quarterback than the offensive line.
The offensive line, including Kolten LaCrone, Tuker Davis, Bryan Jackett, Brayden Dillow and Nate Cunningham, played as a well-oiled machine last week. Cunningham actually replaced Dillow, who tweaked his knee in last week’s game, and did an admirable job in helping move the ball down the field, which will be needed in tonight’s game.
Dillow, meanwhile, will not suit up due to the injury, along with Erbe, Koester, safety Curtis Harris and running back Jackson Coombs, who is also lost for the season.
These players would have been much needed versus a Fort Scott team that has won their first three games of the year for the first time since the 2017 season. Last year, the Tigers won just one game, but Frazell is paying attention to players who are helping them win this year. Fort Scott has some talented defensive players, including playmaking All-SEK Honorable Mention middle linebacker Jacob Stinnett.
On the defensive line and at the tight end positions, Fort Scott also has All-SEK Honorable Mention Miles Bowman, the cousin of former Chanute All-State quarterback Ty Bowman. Bowman is a good football player both offensively and defensively, and with the Bowman bloodline, Chanute fans should know what to expect from him. Filling out the talented defense is All-SEK defensive back Will Wunderly.
On offense, they have a talented bunch, too. Starting at quarterback for Fort Scott is senior Malacji Vann. Although Vann hasn’t played football in three years, he has been a good player for the Tigers.
Fort Scott’s stout offensive line includes some returning All-SEK players, including Syllvin Roark and Grayson Quick. Behind this line are starting running backs Jordan Johnson and Jamar Franks.
Meanwhile for Bo Graham, second-year head coach for Fort Scott, he’s just happy that his team gets to play a football game for the second straight week. Before last week’s 14-8 win over Labette County, the team hadn’t played for two weeks due to quarantine.
“It was a tough two weeks. Our kids were away from school, away from practice; it was just an adjustment we had to go through,” Graham said. “We have a good group of guys. I feel like we’re pretty talented. They work hard. So we just kept grinding and see how things go.”
Right now, Fort Scott is relatively healthy heading into tonight’s game, which is set for 7 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex.
“I’m just excited,” Frazell said. “This is one I have circled on my schedule, feels like a rivalry game to me. So it’s just a big one. If we can play well this game, get ourselves a win, then we are in a good position to win the next two and try to win another SEK League title.”
