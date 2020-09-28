PITTSBURG — There will be a 2020 Pittsburg State football season after all.
Pittsburg, along with Missouri Western State University and the University of Nebraska-Kearney, announced last Tuesday that they have formed a non-conference scheduling alliance, which will allow the three Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) members to play a partial 2020 football schedule beginning in late October. PSU’s website lists the Gorillas as having their first game versus Nebraska-Kearney at 1 pm on Saturday, Oct. 31, at home in Carnie Smith Stadium.
The other home game will be Saturday, Nov. 21, but the opponent is yet to be announced. Still, Pitt State’s other games are slated for Saturday, Nov. 7 at Missouri Western, Saturday, Nov. 14 at Stephen F. Austin, and Saturday, Nov. 28 at West Texas A&M.
This alliance was developed after the MIAA and the NCAA suspended the fall season in August due to COVID-19 concerns. The cancellation, however, created a way for the three schools to play a limited number of games this fall, including two games against each other. The rest of the schedule will be filled in with other NCAA-II and FCS institutions.
“We are excited to make this announcement … and be able to bring football back for the 2020 season,” PSU Athletic Director Jim Johnson said on the school’s website. “I am thankful to Josh Looney at Missouri Western and Marc Bauer at Nebraska-Kearney for all their efforts in making this possible.
“At this time, we believe it is possible to play football in our community and we are planning this with the interest of the physical and mental wellness of our student-athletes at the forefront. We believe, for many reasons, it is in the best interest of our institution, our community and our fan base to have football this fall.”
Pittsburg State and Stephen. F Austin State University hinted that a football season may happen after all just a few days before the announcement of the abbreviated season. The week before, Stephen F. Austin announced that the Gorillas would be an opponent for Nov. 14.
While programs like volleyball and cross country have been following “strict mitigation protocols,” even though the league suspended fall sports, Johnson made clear his intention of announcing a single game.
“Though the conference football season is cancelled, we are committed to assembling an abbreviated non-conference schedule,” Johnson said. “This is important for next season, for our seniors who’ll soon leave us, and for our community. We look forward to it.”
First-year Pitt State head football coach Brian Wright said he has been preparing as if there were going to be a season all along.
“This season is not what we planned, but our coaches and athletes have adapted and we’ve stayed prepared,” Wright said. “Giving our athletes a chance to play the game they love, test themselves, and put in the work to stay game-ready for next season is our top priority. I’m happy for them, for our coaches, and for our fans.”
