Two years have gone by since the Chanute Sharks have been involved in official swimming competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the team is more eager than ever to get the season started.
The Sharks were victorious in the first dual meet of the year versus the Parsons Dolphins last Wednesday at home, winning 64 of the 78 first-place positions while grabbing 52 second-place finishes and 40 third places. The next meet is against Iola and Humboldt Wednesday at 6 pm at the Maring Aquatic Center.
Third-year Sharks coach Betsy Olson said she is excited about the season and the swimmers, which comprise age groups of 6 and under, 8 and under, 10 and under, 12 and under, 14 and under, and 15-18.
“This is one of my favorite things that I do. And our parents and the kids make it so worth it because they are enthusiastic and they’re coachable, and they just work their tails off,” Olson said. “They’re very respectful to us coaches and show up early every day and do their best.
“As far as our level of enthusiasm, I cried last year when I couldn’t coach them. I was really bummed. I really enjoy doing this. It’s hard work – hard, hard work – and a lot of hours, but it’s worth it.”
The hours sacrificed in the last six years have paid dividends, as the Sharks won the SEK League Championship in all those campaigns – and the gap appears to be widening even more.
“We’re not just the biggest team, but we are the fastest team,” Olson said. “I think even if we took our top three swimmers out of each age group, and we leveled the playing field and we went up against any of the other teams and we only brought the same number of swimmers that they have, I still think we would crush it.”
In the 15-18 group, Emma B’Hymer has traveled to Independence, learning different techniques from Indy coach Kurt King, improving her skill set. Xander Weilert, also a Chanute soccer player, consistently displays formidable skills in the pool, is coachable and disciplined.
At the top of the 14 and under group is Madelynne Lowry, who has trained in indoor pools and traveled through the years, on her way to a successful 2021 season. Jack Fickel is also primed to make strides this season, as he has been working methodically and diligently to perfect his stroke. Kiley Dillow is just a powerhouse.
In the same age bracket is Noah Vogel, who is the kind of swimmer who won’t cut corners and will show up and do the work on his stroke. Vogel is also stronger this year.
Last summer, several swimmers visited Olson’s pool at her house to train since the season was cancelled. Those included Daniel Stanley (12) and Kinley Baker (10), who are both well on schedule to showcase their abilities, and are at the top of their age groups.
Building strength for the 11 and under class is Mason Greve, who has a lot of speed.
In 10 and under, Camden Swader is one of the top swimmers, exhibiting skills that separate him from the pack.
Warrick, Vera and Georgia Olson, Olson’s son and daughters, are all at the top of their age groups as well. Warrick and Vera are in the 12 and under group, while Georgia is in 8 and under.
Kaleb Swader, like Georgia Olson in the girls’ group, is at the top of the 8 and under class.
For the 6 and under swimmers, there are several who have a shot at contributing to the team.
“They’re all really honing their skill. They show a lot of promise,” Olson said.
On the coaching staff with Olson are Kellie King, Jillian Vogel, Jalynn Schoenberger and Linda Rubow. Vogel is a current swimmer and former Chanute basketball player; Schoenberger is a former Shark and manager of the NCCC women’s basketball program; and Rubow is a swimming expert who has coached for around six decades.
Schoenberger has been busy teaching the smaller swimmers about the four strokes while bettering the technique of the older Sharks.
“I’m so excited. It’s my first year coaching,” Schoenberger said. “I swam for 14 years, so it’s nice to pass my knowledge down to all the little kids. We had a really good first home meet. We won. We swim at home again this Wednesday. I think we have a lot more younger kids ready. They’ve all made a lot of progress – extreme amounts of progress. (It’s) been really fun.”
In addition to this week’s home meet, Chanute’s schedule will include June 23 versus Independence and Iola at home, June 30 at Coffeyville, July 7 at Fort Scott, July 10 at Parsons in the Parsons Invitational, and July 17 at home for the League Championship.
“One meet I’m particularly looking forward to – I think it will be our most competitive matchup – will be against Fort Scott on July 7,” Olson said. “They have historically been the best match for us as far as numbers and speed and technique, so I am really eager for that.”
To make these meets run efficiently, Olson needs 24 volunteers from the community to contribute. She was impressed by how the community rallied together for the team previously. Those interested can go to the Chanute Sharks Facebook page for more information.
