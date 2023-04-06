Chanute BASE vs Lamar Mo 4.3.23 - Kris Harding

Chanute Blue Comet freshman Kris Harding delivers during Monday’s contest with the Lamar Tigers.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

A five-run first inning propelled the Chanute Blue Comets to a 10-6 victory over the visiting Lamar (Mo.) Tigers on Monday.

It was a rocky start for the Blue Comets, as a pair of errors in the opening frame led to a 3-0 Lamar lead. Sparked by Parker Manly’s leadoff double, the Blue Comets struck back in the home-half of the inning — batting around in the order en route to the five-run frame.

