A five-run first inning propelled the Chanute Blue Comets to a 10-6 victory over the visiting Lamar (Mo.) Tigers on Monday.
It was a rocky start for the Blue Comets, as a pair of errors in the opening frame led to a 3-0 Lamar lead. Sparked by Parker Manly’s leadoff double, the Blue Comets struck back in the home-half of the inning — batting around in the order en route to the five-run frame.
Blue Comet starting pitcher Dax Axelson settled in after the first, firing three scoreless frames. Chanute then padded its cushion via Lars Koester’s two-run blast to center field, staking Axelson to a 7-3 lead through four innings of play.
Axelson encountered turbulence in the fifth, yielding a run, and was replaced by freshman Kris Harding. With runners on the corners, Harding escaped the jam after catcher Bryan Jackett gunned down a runner attempting to steal second.
Manley’s leadoff triple in the sixth led to a three-run frame, swelling the Blue Comets’ advantage to 10-4.
Highlighted by Cooper Haun’s triple, the Tigers replied with two runs in the seventh, but were unable to draw any closer.
Axelson emerged with the pitching victory, allowing one earned run over 4 2/3 innings of work, while striking out two and walking one. Harding was effective in his long-relief appearance, striking out a pair while collecting the save.
Blue Comet head coach Ryan Ortiz said that Axelson was strong in the early-going.
“It probably would have been a 10-pitch inning if not for a few defensive errors,” Ortiz said, noting that drops on routine fly outs hurt Axelson’s cause in the first inning.
Making his first start of the season, Ortiz said that Axelson was consistently in the strike zone with his pitches.
“They hit a couple pitches hard, but Dax didn’t give up and was throwing really well,” Ortiz said, noting that Axelson is penciled in as the fourth starter in the rotation. “Getting him out there and getting that confidence will be huge going forward.”
Ortiz said that the overarching theme for his pitching staff is to throw strikes, even if it means that the opponent is consistently putting the ball in play.
“We cannot allow them to have free bases and a chance to get momentum,” he said.
Making his varsity debut, Ortiz said he was pleased with Harding’s outing on the mound.
“He’s a baseball kid — who has played the game his whole life,” Ortiz explained. “It can be shocking when you’re facing kids three to four years older than you, but he’s very confident in his arm and his abilities.”
Both Axelson and Harding relied primarily upon fastballs throughout the contest.
“That’s what we teach. Command your fastball and good things will happen,” Ortiz said.
Harding said that his pitching debut was a thrilling experience.
“It was nice to come in and do all that good stuff and strike people out,” he said, while acknowledging that he was a bit nervous. “I was throwing strikes and making my defense work.”
After the tough start to the contest, Ortiz was pleased with the way his squad responded at the dish.
“We were very resilient, coming back and scoring five right away,” he said. “We started bad and turned it around quickly. I was very proud of them for the effort.”
At the dish for the Blue Comets — Manly, Rhett Smith, Koester and Brax Peter each notched multi-hit performances.
