ROBERT MAGOBET
PARSONS – Chanute baseball won two in a row versus Parsons on Tuesday evening on the road.
In Game 1, the Blue Comets blew out Parsons by a score of 19-3. Shortstop Rhett Smith went 3 for 3 with an RBI triple, two doubles, and three RBI; second baseman Caden Schwegman hit 3 for 5 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, and three RBI; pitcher Kam Koester hit 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and three ribbies; first baseman Larson Koester was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI; right fielder Blake Atwood registered a 2-for-4- day with three RBI; centerfielder Ty Leedy went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI; and left fielder Aaron Robertson ended the day 1 for 1 with a double.
Chanute chalked up 15 hits overall to Parsons’ six. Parsons also committed three errors in the game, while Chanute had none.
Starting on the mound, Kam Koester struck out six, walked two, and allowed just three earned runs and six hits in 5 innings of work.
“It was nice to get back on the field after struggling some at the plate against Lamar,” CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “Kids were solid in all aspects of the game and obviously hit the ball well.”
The big inning for Chanute was the top of the fourth. Leedy doubled on a line drive to left, then Smith stroked an RBI triple to score Leedy to make the score 4-1.
Smith scored on a passed ball. Two batters later, Schwegman connected on a pitch, a ground ball that led to an infield error. Kam Koester scored on that play and put the score up to 6-1. With the bases loaded, Brax Peter walked and scored Larson Koester.
A batter later, Atwood grounded into a fielder’s choice, which brought in Schwegman. Robertson scored on an infield error the very next at-bat. The score at that point was 9-1 Chanute in the top of the fourth.
The Koester brothers increased the lead in the top of the fifth. Kam Koester singled to left and Smith eventually scored, while Kam Koester advanced to second. A batter later, in the 3-hole, Larson Koester singled on a fly ball to right field, scoring his brother to make the score 12-3 Chanute.
There were still no outs. Two batters later, Atwood singled to right and scored Schwegman and Robertson. Leedy, two batters later, doubled on a line drive to center, which scored Peter to make the score 15-3.
Smith also doubled on a line drive, scoring Atwood and Leedy. Rallying around, Kam Koester hit his homer, a two-run shot, cementing the game’s final score at 19-3.
Parsons finally ended the inning on a 6-4-3 double play.
Kam Koester threw three scoreless innings, and had one 1-2-3 inning, helping to end the game in five innings with a flyout, a strikeout, and a groundout.
Game 2:
CHS once again shellacked Parsons by a score of 20-1.
Kam Koester went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI; Peter was 3 for 4 with three RBI; Smith hit 2 for 4 with an RBI; Robertson notched a 2-for-4 day with four RBI; and Larson Koester had a two-run double.
Chanute mustered up 13 hits to Parsons’ zero. Parsons committed six errors in the contest to Chanute’s two.
On the mound, Atwood struck out four, walked two, and allowed three earned runs and one hit in four innings.
Up next, Chanute (5-1, 2-0) will play in Paola on Friday at 4:30 pm.
