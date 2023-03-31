Neosho County sophomore guard Alexander Norris was named an All-KJCCC honorable mention in the Kansas Jayhawk Conference honors released earlier this week. Honors were nominated and voted upon by the coaches of the conference.
Norris started all 27 games for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season after coming off the bench as a freshman. The 6-foot-3 guard from Wichita averaged 13.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting, pulling down 4.0 rebounds per game.
