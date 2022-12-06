C&H Lanes League Scores as of 12/2
Woodpilers (Wednesday)
Week 12-of-32
Kluin Law 37-11
McCoy Insurance 33-15
Humboldt Industries 25.5-22.5
Ebowla 24-24
Grain Bin 23.5-29.5
Team #7 18.5-22.5
B B B’s 18.5-29.5
Team #5 12-36
Weekly High Games: Erin McCoy 195, Ashlynn Frederick 183, Becky Manly 179, Leslie Vanderpool 179
Weekly High Series: Erin McCoy 534, Shalee Ready 513, Leslie Vanderpool 503
Andy Babcock Memorial Scratch (Thursday)
Week 14-of-34
McCoy Insurance 40.5-15.5
State Farm Insurance 38-18
CTD Bowling 33-23
C&H Lanes 33-23
Coors Light 24-34
Erbe Hog Farm 23-34
The Bowling Team 19-37
USA Sleep 14.5-41.5
Weekly High Games: Danny Erbe 248, Trent Zartman 247, Tyler Seibel 243
Weekly High Series: James Hunt 653, Austin Robinson 653, Trent Zartman 648
Industrial (Monday)
Week 12-of-32
Young’s Welding 31-17
A&B Cleaning 27-21
2 Fat 2 Play 27-21
Young’s Welding No.2 27-21
Jay Hatfield 26-22
Hardy Fence 19-29
Knuckles Deep 18-30
McCoy Insurance 17-31
Weekly High Games: Austin Strack 264, Bryce Robinson 243, Randy Schoenhofer 233
Weekly High Series: Austin Strack 691, Randy Schoenhofer 633, Greg Welch 624
City (Tuesday)
Week 13-of-32
Cardinal Drug 32-20
Bowling Stones 32-20
Topper’s Barber Shop 31-21
Bud Light 29-23
C&H Lanes 24-28
Jay Hatfield 23-29
Safari Vending 19-33
K’s Place 17-35
Editor's note: The Sunday Fun Nite and Sunday afternoon junior leagues did not bowl this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
