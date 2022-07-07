With television contracts in multiple conferences set to expire in the next few years and USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12, the NCAA is preparing for a massive realignment of the Division I conferences.
The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences are preparing to battle to become the top conference for college football and basketball.
Kansas, Oregon, Notre Dame and many more are among the schools that could be on the move in the coming months and years.
Rumors fly on future Big 12 additions, Kansas’ potential bid to join Big 10
Huntyr Schwegman | huntyr@chanute.com
With the one-year mark approaching since Oklahoma and Texas announced plans to depart the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference (SEC), NCAA conference realignment is just starting to heat up.
Although changes among the conferences have been happening since the Supreme Court invalidated the NCAA’s national television contract for football in 1984, recent shifts in the landscape are setting the stage for even larger moves to come.
Consolidation among the ‘Power 5’ and ‘Mid-Major’ conferences is becoming ever more apparent, most recently with the departure of Southern California (USC) and UCLA from the Pac-12 to join the much wealthier Big Ten Conference.
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times released yesterday, the move was made in part due to the uncertain future for Olympic sports at UCLA due to a nine-digit deficit accrued over the previous three years.
The Wall Street Journal reported that since the addition of USC and UCLA, 10 more schools have reached out for “casual conversations” with the Big Ten in hopes of an invite.
Although the SEC has long been the king of college football, the Big Ten’s recent moves are in direct competition to the southern conference.
Following the news of the departure of the pair of California schools and the Big 12 hiring the aggressive former Brooklyn Nets owner Brett Yormark as conference commissioner, former journalist Mike Vernon hosted a Twitter Space to discuss the shifting landscape’s effect on the Big 12 and the University of Kansas.
Vernon is a former sports reporter for the University Daily Kansan, San Francisco Chronicle and Bleacher Report. While he no longer considers himself a journalist, Vernon is still well connected inside Kansas Athletics, passing along bits of information whenever the opportunity presents itself.
The talk had countless Jayhawk fans speak up, and numerous fans of Pac-12 and ACC teams were called on for discussion.
The way Vernon sees it, the Jayhawks know what is going on behind the scenes and are far from panicked. Although Kansas has potential to make a bid to join the Big Ten were the conference to continue its expansion, staying home to grow the Big 12 has its own perks.
LIVE: Talking College sports and KU realignment https://t.co/YJ98OwpPcN— Mike Vernon (@M_Vernon) July 6, 2022
Although Kansas football has been lackluster since a 2008 Orange Bowl run, the value of the program is on the up. Memorial Stadium in Lawrence has been undergoing updates and renovations since 2018 thanks to fundraising efforts. That effort has since slowed, causing some fans to believe donors were aware of a possible move to the Big Ten, and were waiting for confirmation before donating.
The value of KU men’s basketball is clear, but Vernon, along with most analysts and people on social media, expects football to be the main driving factor in realignment, at least for now. This is thanks in part to media players like Amazon and Apple TV trying to get a piece of the college football pie. While FOX, CBS and ESPN have dominated the space in recent years, the pair of streaming platforms are looking to get in on the action in the near future.
Once the best football programs have made their moves, conferences will then look to men’s basketball for potential additions, raising Kansas’ stock in a potential bid for the Big Ten.
Television deals have long since driven the movement of teams from league to league, but this time around it is even truer. The SEC’s newest 10-year deal, set to begin in 2024, will see roughly $68 million distributed to each school annually, while reports indicate the Big Ten could increase annual distribution to over $60 million per school.
The Big 12 is not rolling over to accept defeat, however, as the league added Brigham Young (BYU), Central Florida (UCF) Cincinnati and Houston for the 2024-25 athletic year, the first additions to the league since TCU and West Virginia in 2012.
These additions will take hold the same year the Big 12 broadcasting contract with ESPN and FOX Sports.This, coupled with rumors of up to six Pac-12 teams joining the Big 12, could incentivise Kansas to stick around.
Vernon has been keeping his eye closely on both Arizona and Arizona State coming to the Big 12, as well as Utah, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. According to reports from CBS Sports and The Athletic, the conference is having “serious” talks with these schools and is determined to move quickly.
Though it is unclear how some of those Pac-12 schools feel about a move to the Big 12, Oregon knows what it wants. Though Pac-12 Insider Jon Wilner said he would be “stunned” if Oregon and Washington went to the Big Ten, rumor has it Nike co-founder Phil Knight has his heart set on getting the Ducks in the mega-conference.
The final wildcard in the situation, the ACC, is seemingly off-limits for now, as the conference’s 20-year broadcast deal is not set to expire until 2036. Although either the Big 12 or Big Ten could pay the contract off, it would be a big gamble for either conference.
Due to the speed at which these rumors are changing, CBS Sports went as far as sending a joking tweet that they would be pre-recording segments for these breaking stories.
While most of these moves are far from being finalized, one thing is for certain; there is still a long, unclear road ahead for most, if not all, of the NCAA Division I conferences.
Pac-12 accelerates negotiations for media rights deals
By the Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 is pushing up negotiations for its next media rights agreements in the wake of the decision by UCLA and USC to leave for the Big Ten.
The Pac-12 announced its board of directors authorized negotiations following a meeting Tuesday morning.
The conference's current media rights deal expires in 2024, but the Pac-12 accelerated the timeline for negotiations for the next one with two of its marquee programs headed out the door.
UCLA and USC announced last Thursday that they are leaving the conference for the Big Ten in 2024, knocking the Pac-12 out of the nation's second-largest media market.
The Pac-12 already had the lowest distribution number among Power Five schools, paying its member institutions $19.8 million in 2021, and losing the two Southern California schools would likely drop that number.
