ERIE — The Friends of Tri-Valley Foundation held its annual golf tournament Saturday, June 11 at the Horizons at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Erie. The weather made for a perfect day of golfing for the 15 teams that teed off at 9 a.m.
The tournament was a four-person scramble with three flights.
All money raised from the event goes toward the Foundation’s mission of providing quality and affordable homes for our neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities
The Foundation serves the counties of Allen, Bourbon, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson. Since 2001, the Foundation has built six houses and acquired six houses and a duplex. The 13 houses are home to 62 of our neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Without the generosity of our communities, this fun event could not have been held,” Special Projects Coordinator Tricia Campbell said after the event. “Thank you to all the golfers who participated, as well as to our event sponsors; corporate, hole, and in-kind. It is friends like you that allow us to provide services to our neighbors and to help them achieve the quality of life they seek.”
The winners for A flight were the team of Mike Hofer, Dan Bruner, Brad Piley and Steve Klotzbach. Coming in runner-up in the flight was the team of James Works, Steve Lucke, Travis Larson and Jackson Taylor.
The winners for B flight were the team of Wally Maples, Mike Prince, Jake Scott, and Scott Cochran. The team of Beto Melendez, Travis McCall, Ron Herder and Chase Butcher came in second place in the flight.
The C flight saw the team of Mike Walsh, Bill Myers, Kelly Spiva and Chad Andres take home the win, while the team of Sean McReynolds, David Wells, Joe Bauer and Derrick Onnen came in second.
Along with the three flights of golf, prizes were handed out for the Longest Drive, won byJake Scott, and Closest to the Pin, won by Thad Wells. Players were given the opportunity to try their chances with the “Trouble” Hole In One game and the popular “Betcha Can’t Get on the Green” hole game.
Door prizes were handed out after the tournament wrapped up. Lunch was pulled pork sandwiches and potato salad catered by the Horizons at Prairie Ridge restaurant.
