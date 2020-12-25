ROBERT MAGOBET
This year, all sports teams have had to make adjustments off and on in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chanute High School’s wrestling program is no different.
After competing against some of the top teams in bigger classes for virtually the entire year thus far, Chanute has propelled to a 6-4 record, after many modifications were made ahead of the season to even be able to wrestle. The postseason will include further changes.
The postseason this year is longer because of COVID-19 and will start in early February as opposed to the third week of February in years past. The Kansas State High School Activities Association doesn’t want two-day tournaments. Instead, the qualifying series to get to state will comprise three tournaments, rather than the usual one.
Essentially, there will be a district tournament around the first weekend of February. The top four teams in Chanute’s district would then qualify for regionals, which would only be eight-man brackets. If a team advances to regionals and gets in the top four, then those teams will qualify for sub-state.
That’s only eight teams overall. But with several teams there, basically sub-state will take care of the first round of the state tournament, and if a team gets in the top four at sub-state, that will qualify for the state tournament.
CHS head coach Andy Albright said he thinks this will potentially expose more athletes to COVID-19.
“To me, I’m not KSHSAA, but it seems like we’re putting our kids out for more exposure and less time in between, so it’s going to be very vital that our kids are doing everything possible: social distancing, wearing a mask and all that, so it’s really important for us to do that,” Albright said. “But yeah, it’s three tournaments to qualify for the state tournament now.”
Albright doesn’t like the situation.
“I’m not scared, and we’re not scared of competition, but it just does not seem it’s ideal for the student-athletes in my opinion,” he said. “But at least it’s a chance. Me personally, I would have liked to see the postseason start, and then maybe a two- or three-week break in between, and then state. It gives the student-athlete that quarantine. But now you can’t get quarantined at all. If you are, then you don’t wrestle the next week.”
Senior state champion Trent Clements said based on the landscape of high school wrestling and how it’s playing out, KSHSAA may need to make some changes.
“I think KSHSAA had good intentions when they made the changes, but what we’ve been seeing in the last few weeks, you can wrestle someone who tests positive and you are done, so I think there needs to be more time between each qualifier,” Clements said.
Albright said what’s worrisome about this entire situation is that even if the Blue Comets are doing everything they can to stay safe from COVID-19, there is a chance that the opposing team could be a little less stringent in precautionary measures. Once Chanute faces that team, the Blue Comets could very well face possible quarantine.
In a perfect world, Albright would like more time off between districts, regionals and sub-states, whether by extending the season or starting the season a little earlier.
And right on cue with 2020, there is another change to the schedule. Chanute will have two weeks off before wrestling in districts. Albright said he hopes every wrestling coach is doing this in an effort to lessen the chances of being exposed to COVID-19.
“I really hope no one is wrestling two weeks before districts,” he said. “Now if everybody does that, then that kind of means we’ve quarantined our teams. We’re not wrestling that other team in the tournament. That should give us a chance, I hope. I just keep my fingers crossed and just try to be grateful for every day that we have.”
Chanute’s next match is at home on Jan. 8 at 1:30 pm versus Spring Hill.
