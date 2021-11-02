JARED McMASTERS
VICTORIA — When Erie Red Devils junior Breanna Ross decided to run cross country for the first time this fall, she and Erie head coach Kyle Carpenter set out with an ambitious goal in mind: a state medal.
At Saturday’s KSHSAA 2A State Cross Country Championships, Ross accomplished that objective by four seconds in the eighth race of her cross country career.
“As a coach, Breanna is the kind of kid you dream of having on your team. She is completely focused on her goal,” Carpenter said. “She worked hard at every single practice. She always did all of her workouts 100% correctly and 100% completely.”
Ross was the Red Devils’ lone representative at the state championships on the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria. In the field of 104 2A girls who raced on Saturday, Ross ran the 5K in 21:00.5 to take home 20th place in the event’s final position that qualified for a medal.
On the largest stage of the season, Ross also set a new personal record by 58 seconds with her time to go along with her medal.
“All of her hard work paid off,” Carpenter said. “She will forever be my example for my teams of what’s possible if you truly give it your all.”
As a first-year cross country runner, Ross’ progress with the Red Devils has trended upward all season.
After notching first place in back-to-back JV races to start her career, Carpenter quickly promoted her to the varsity team, where she secured third place in her first race against a tougher level of competition.
In just her second varsity race, she came out with a first-place medal.
Before Saturday, Ross’ lowest finish of the season was 11th place, and she’ll enter her senior year with a Tri-Valley League medal and a medal from Saturday’s championship race.
When Ross was explaining her mentality on race days to Carpenter, she told him she never wants to leave herself wondering “What if?” after a race, so she always aims to leave everything on the course.
After the highs of her first cross country season, the only thing Ross and Carpenter will be pondering this offseason is just how far she may be able to go next year.
“I am very proud of Breanna, and she deserves all of the credit for her accomplishment,” Carpenter said. “She has pushed herself hard every single day all season and has definitely earned that medal. She makes all of Erie proud.”
