CHERRYVALE — Twenty-two anglers gathered at Big Hill Lake May 15 to fish the American Bass Anglers Division 58 qualifying tournament. They were met with a rain shower followed by a calm sunrise. In spite of the changing weather, most anglers brought in fish.
Topping the leader board was Brett Rinehart with 16.51 lbs. anchored with 2nd Big Bass that weighed 4.47 lbs giving him a $619 cash award. Rick Wheeler took 2nd with 14.5 lbs followed by 3rd place winner Jim Clay who had 14.16 lbs and Big Bass of the tournament, a 5.03 lb largemouth.
Cranks and frogs were the bait of choice for many. Most of the fish came from the upper to mid-lake area.
“In the last 30 minutes, I found some fish out deep,” Rinehart said. “I upgraded my limit by four pounds, which was good enough for the win.”
Besides the cash payout awards, D58 local sponsors donated more than $300 in gift certificates.
The next scheduled tournament for D58 is June 12. Anglers are fishing for cash, prizes and points to qualify for the Big Hill Championship set for October 1-2.
Call Becky with any questions at (316) 644-1454.
