Members of the Altoona-Midway High School basketball team display the hardware and celebrate their championship of the 2022 Marais des Cygnes Valley Tip-Off Classic. The Jets went 3-0 in the Classic, capping things off with a 55-36 triumph over Peabody-Burns Friday at Quenemo.

 Jennifer Meigs | Contributed photo

QUENEMO – What a great day to be a Jet!

The Altoona-Midway High School boys used a strong second half and rocked the Peabody-Burns Warriors 55-36 here Friday night, and in the process claimed the championship of the 2022 Marais des Cygnes Valley Tip-Off Classic.

