ROBERT MAGOBET
Neosho softball beat the No. 9 team in the nation on Thursday at home.
With two outs, a full count and a runner on second, Mallory Gazaway leveled an outside off-speed pitch into a line drive through the middle of the infield and scored right fielder Katie Boline, which would be the eventual go-ahead winning run in a 6-5 win over Highland.
“That’s what we work hard for in practice: to come up to these opportunities and get behind our pitchers every opportunity we can and piece by piece I guess, or one at a time when it’s in situations like that, you can’t expect to get every run back one at a time, so that’s what we did,” Gazaway said. “And just kind of put it in play. (Boline) put herself in a running position and that gave me the opportunity to score for us.”
Gazaway was 1 for 2 with two RBI; catcher Hannah Duin went 2 for 4; third baseman Journee Zito hit 1 for 4 with a grand slam; center fielder Kirsten Birdwell, Boline, and shortstop Espy Daniels were all 1 for 3; and Cassidy Paulson had a hit.
NCCC registered eight hits in Game 1, which helped fuel a five-run bottom of the third that tied the game at 5. Zito hit a grand slam in the inning to tie the game.
“Getting Game 1 from them is good. I mean we came out and played well,” NCCC head coach Kim Alexander said. “We just need to make sure we turn it over to Game 2.”
The first game was a good indicator that NCCC could be successful, but there were signs before that a win over a nationally-ranked team was possible.
Two games before the doubleheader, NCCC played Highland in a doubleheader on Tuesday on the road. Both of those games were close until the bottom of the sixth in Game 1 and the bottom of the fourth in Game 2.
“We played a really close ballgame in Game 1 and had a bad inning,” Alexander said. “Same thing in Game 2. We just were right there: one hit, one error, one base-running mistake right there, and we figured it out today.”
On the mound for NCCC was Lauren Fuller, who walked none, allowed five earned runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Paulson struck out five, walked one, and allowed no earned runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Game 2:
NCCC lost Game 2 13-2.
Highland’s Dakota Miller hit a two-run shot in the top of the second to make the score 7-0, which put the game out of reach. Boline was 2 for 3 with an RBI; Birdwell went 1 for 3 with a ribbie; Duin, first baseman Ayche Marchoud, and second baseman Lydia Brown were all 1 for 3.
Paulson started in Game 2 and walked two, allowed three earned runs and one hit in 1/3 inning, while Olivia Cummings struck out three, walked three, and allowed five earned runs and 14 hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Scoring plays for NCCC included Birdwell walking with the bases loaded and scoring Marchoud, and Boline singling and scoring Cummings in the bottom of the second.
But Highland kept tacking on runs.
“We had some opportunities that just didn’t go in our favor and we just didn’t get ourselves back up,” Alexander said.
“But I think this is what we needed. I think this is the push in the right direction. Again, that’s huge beating a nationally-ranked team.”
NCCC (15-18, 4-8) will next play No. 14 Cowley (26-8, 14-2) Sunday at 2 and 4 pm at home.
