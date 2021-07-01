Three Chanute Blue Comets were named to All-State teams after their noteworthy 2021 baseball season.
Shortstop and pitcher Kam Koester, first baseman Larson Koester, and pitcher Blake Atwood earned All-State nods recently. Koester is a Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches All-State player, while also a Wichita Eagle second-team All-State pitcher and a Sports in Kansas first-team utility player. Both Larson Koester and Atwood are Sports in Kansas Honorable Mentions.
For Kam Koester, it is his second time as an All-State player. This past season, he led the team on the mound with 46 innings pitched in 10 appearances and nine starts, which led to a 6-3 record, 43 strikeouts, and a 3.21 ERA. In the hitter’s box, he batted .466 with 21 RBI.
“It’s pretty cool just knowing that I’m recognized in the state and all that. The hard work has paid off,” Koester said. “(I’ve) just been hitting in the cage and working all summer really.”
The preparation ahead of the season led to some big wins last season, when Chanute ended the year 12-9 and shared the SEK title with Fort Scott. Koester said a monumental moment was the first win of the year over Pittsburg, along with the pair of victories against Independence, which capped at least a share of the SEK Championship.
In the game versus Pittsburg on March 30, Koester went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Versus Indy, he was 2 for 5 with two doubles in Game 1, and 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBI in Game 2. As the starting pitcher versus Independence in Game 1, Koester went 6 innings and struck out six, walked one, and allowed three earned runs and five hits.
But Koester won’t be satisfied with this past season. Right now, he is playing in the Evo Elite league out of Northeast Oklahoma, while also hitting the cages and the tee.
Larson Koester
As a freshman, Larson Koester hit .350 with 14 RBI.
“It’s pretty cool, knowing all the work I put in to produce at the level I produce in baseball,” he said. “I play all summer on a baseball team and then I just put in all the time I can in the off-season to hit in the cages and all that.”
The training came through in high-leverage moments in 2021, including a statement win over Pittsburg. In that game, Larson Koester was 3 for 4 with four RBI, which included leveling a two-run triple. Chanute ended up winning the game 11-8.
Continuing development for the 2022 baseball season, Larson Koester is currently playing on the Outlaws, a traveling team in Pittsburg.
Blake Atwood
As a senior, Atwood went 3-1 as a starting pitcher, striking out 25 with a 3.23 ERA.
“It’s really cool. To me, I always saw people on my team going as a freshman being All-State, and it was one of my personal goals to be a part of that,” Atwood said. “(I’ve been doing) a lot of weight training and a lot of playing catch with friends, throwing, trying to get my arm strength, and then every once in a while throwing off the mound. (I’m) trying to get my pitches right, trying to spot them better.”
Spotting pitches was a direct correlation to success for Atwood. This past season when Atwood threw first-pitch strikes, he recorded an out 85 percent of the time. Throwing first-pitch strikes against Pittsburg, Atwood struck out one, walked none, and allowed three earned runs in 5 innings. In Game 2 versus Indy, Atwood pitched a complete 6 innings, striking out seven, walking three, and allowing two earned runs and five hits.
With no current college offers on the table, Atwood said he will continue American Legion ball to hone his craft while leaving the door open to play baseball as a collegiate athlete. If not, he said he will continue to find his purpose in life and work.
