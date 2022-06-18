It took nearly a full calendar year for a three-part private school multiplier, unveiled in June 2021 by KSHSAA’s Executive Board, to pass every layer of approval.
On Wednesday, that process culminated with over 60% of Kansas high schools and four out of six classifications in KSHSAA voting to ratify the measure aimed at combating the disproportionate number of championships won by private schools.
Workshopping efforts around the state came up with a three-part multiplier that accounts for recent success, geographic location and free and reduced lunch rates. Those three factors will determine the multiplier number, from 1.0 to 1.75, applied to a private school’s attendance and classification.
That year-long endeavor followed a generation of struggles to push reform through.
The reward? An opportunity to convince politicians.
Next on the docket for the multiplier is getting approval from the Kansas State Board of Education, which meets monthly.
The association has to get approval from the KSBE because the multiplier changes a KSHSAA bylaw.
KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick has been in communication with KSBE Commissioner Randy Watson and the education board. A timeline has not been set for when the multiplier will be put onto the board’s agenda, but it won’t come as a surprise.
“We want to be deliberate. But in reality, there’s no need to be on a July agenda,” Faflick said. “The timeliness is to get it done in the fall. We’ve got time, but we don’t want to drag our feet.”
Everybody the Sun spoke to for this story generally agreed that it’s unlikely the KSBE will reject the multiplier. KSHSAA is tasked with governing high school athletics and activities and is usually given the latitude to do so.
However, there are a few red flags.
Deena Horst and Jim McNiece serve on the KSBE and on KSHSAA boards. Both voted against the multiplier in their KSHSAA roles.
The high profile nature of the measure also invites more scrutiny.
“I’ve learned a long time ago to never predict what boards will do,” Faflick said. “We want to give ample time to provide information that the board of education needs and they’ll make the best decisions.”
If the KSBE approves KSHSAA’s multiplier model, it’ll move to the Kansas Legislature.
KSHSAA is seeking to change the wording of a law that states high schools must be classified “according to student attendance.”
The process of convincing the Legislature will be arduous.
It’s already been attempted, albeit with different variables.
Paola High School Principal Jeff Hines testified for the Senate Education Committee in 2017 to propose a change to statute. The measure never made it out of committee. It also never had the full support of KSHSAA backed by a vote of all high schools.
“When I went to the Legislature in two successive years, it started to get a little more traction,” Hines said. “But they were really dismissive of the data I presented. I was just one athletic director in Kansas. Now that KSHSAA has put their seal of approval, it changes everything. It’s not just one guy with sour grapes crying foul.”
The Legislature is adjourned until the 2023 session in early January, after the August and November elections that include a gubernatorial race.
According to the Miami County Republic, Sen. Molly Baumgardner, the chair of the Senate Education Committee and a Republican from Louisburg, indicated that the multiplier will likely be addressed in 2023.
However, Baumgardner also told the Republic that she believes time and effort spent on the multiplier isn’t time well spent.
“Maybe this needs to be done away from an election year,” Hines said. “But I’d hope that you’re not going to run on the platform of getting the KSHSAA multiplier passed. Our state has more important issues, but there’s still time to consider this.”
Sen. Virgil Peck, a Republican who represents parts of Labette, Montgomery and Neosho counties, objected to free and reduced lunch rates being one of the three factors included in the multiplier.
The free and reduced lunch rate factor is intended to mitigate the multiplier’s effects on private schools that serve underprivileged kids rather than athletic powerhouses.
“I’m going to have some heartburn with the free and reduced lunch,” Peck said. “That doesn’t have anything to do with a school’s ability to field an athletic team.”
Mike Kastle, who serves on the KSHSAA Executive Board, expects resistance from lawmakers. He also is superintendent of USD 387 Altoona-Midway, a member of the Parsons USD 503 education board and is the commissioner of the Three Rivers League.
“They’ll want to gather opinions of their constituents and they’ll get some pushback on this,” Kastle said. “Those private schools will get some folks out.”
There’s also conjecture that any bill to allow the multiplier will have other stipulations attached.
“Absolutely,” Peck said. “The opportunity would have presented itself.”
A ban on transgender participation in female sports, an effort that’s been vetoed by current Kansas Governor Laura Kelly twice, could resurrect.
“There’s that chance,” Kastle said. “It’s a feeling I have that people will want to take more control. Anytime something goes to the Legislature, they have a tendency to change things.”
Peck said that he believes the transgender issue and the private school multiplier would remain separate debates.
“I expect the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act to be standalone and separate,” Peck said. “It could be attached to this, but I expect that to be a standalone.”
KSHSAA’s approach with the Legislature will start educating lawmakers who aren’t involved in the world of high school athletics.
“We’re going to have an executive director up front and testify,” Kastle said.
“When someone isn’t living in this world, you’ve got to educate them and continue to remind them,” Hines said. “It’s like math class. You’ve got to do it over and over.”
While aspects of the multiplier could be litigated, Faflick said a simple change in the statute could be the answer — removing the four words “according to student attendance” from K.S.A. 72-7114 frees up KSHSAA to enact the multiplier.
“The real question for legislators will be whether or not they want to get into the weeds of the multiplier or just add some relief to the statute. The more simple it is, the easier it’ll be,” Faflick said.
Peck warned against any hubris that the measure will be speedily adopted and sent to the governor’s desk for a signature.
“Usually, it’ll take three or four attempts before something gets traction,” Peck said. “On a major change like this, you’ll see people making arguments on both sides. I hope schools aren’t expecting to see this fly through the Legislature.”
Kastle believes that while KSHSAA will be proactive, Kansans as a whole have more power.
“It’s out of our control,” Kastle said. “Individuals probably have more control than KSHSAA. You need to be calling your legislators.”
The weight of the multiplier’s creation, from a special KSHSAA committee to numerous layers of voting, holds influence.
“Our board was intentional in terms of directing a committee to be formed to explore the specifics of a multiplier,” Faflick said. “Our schools didn’t want to wonder about the unknowns. We took time to educate our member schools about the specifics and they knew what they were voting on.”
A laborious road to enacting KSHSAA’s private school multiplier lies ahead. After the results of Wednesday’s vote, there is energy and optimism.
“In my heart of hearts, I know something will get done,” Hines said. “This issue has been talked about for so many years. Now we’ve just got to make it happen. We’ll get there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.