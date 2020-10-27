ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute’s Kaleb Becannon and Drayton Cleaver led the Blue Comets to the Kansas Class 4-1A Region 5 playoffs after a win over Paola Monday afternoon at Chanute High School.
Monday’s 1-0 win over Paola was a play-in game to get into the first round, with Chanute being the No. 4 seed and Paola the No. 5 seed. Chanute is trying to get back to last year when the Blue Comets advanced to the regional championship game against Augusta – the farthest the team has made it in the playoffs in the three years since the soccer program began.
Junior goalie Cleaver said he was happy to see his team win.
“I think it was cool because this year we had a very different group, and I think that was cool just to get everybody (involved),” he said. “For most of them, it was a new experience and that’s cool to see.”
The Blue Comets were able to win in frigid, icy circumstances at the sports complex. Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said the game was far from the norm.
“We won 1-0 (in as) absolutely insane game on ice,” Wilcox said.
Much of Chanute’s work was done in the first half. The Blue Comets possessed the ball for much of the first 40 minutes, and very rarely did Paola even move the ball into Chanute territory. As a result, Chanute had more opportunities to score, which led to junior Becannon scoring at the 23-minute mark. The Blue Comets should have scored more goals, but one strategy that helped them was giving the first sub off the bench, junior Walker Becknell, even more minutes. The other strategy: the Comets have been running three-man rotations to keep players fresh the past few games, including versus Paola, and that has paid dividends, even in the 1-0 loss to Coffeyville at Coffeyville Stadium on Oct. 22.
While the first half was virtually all Chanute, Paola did have a chance to score at least one goal in the first half. In the first ball that Paola played long, Cleaver was beaten on an attempted goal because of the inch or so ice on the field, which could have changed the trajectory of the ball.
The ball died on the attempted goal, and senior Lawson Collins and sophomore Xander Weilert blocked Paola’s potential score.
“After that, I just had to come out and get a lot of balls,” Cleaver said. “There weren’t that many shots on goal that happened at all, so our defense played pretty well.”
In the second half, however, the tides turned, with Paola having more opportunities to score. From his vantage point, Cleaver said the Panthers should have scored a goal.
Not having all players active could have played a role in the second half turn, though Chanute’s soccer team is relatively healthy at this point. But one major loss is junior Trey Smoot, who isn’t around due to family vacation.
Chanute (6-8-2) played Louisburg in the Class 4-1A-Regional 5 Tuesday at Louisburg High School. That story will be in Thursday’s paper.
“I think we’re going to try and play a similar game we did against Columbus,” Cleaver said. “We want to try and possess on our half of the field and hopefully get a few opportunities.”
