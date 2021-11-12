JARED McMASTERS
When Neosho County Panthers women’s basketball coach JJ Davis met with his players prior to Wednesday night’s game, they had one message for him.
“Coach, we’re going 4-0 tonight,” they said.
And the Panthers fulfilled that prophecy with a 107-66 home drubbing against the McPherson Bulldogs JV team to tie the program’s best start to a season since Davis took over in 2013.
“They’ve just been working so hard,” Davis said. “I’m super proud of them. They’re a fun group to be around. They love to play and enjoy this game. I’m so grateful for them and this coaching staff. They continue to do the right things every day and get better.”
Led by another 20-point performance from guard Sarah Hunt, Neosho County’s victory capped off a run of three wins in five days with an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points for the Panthers.
“This is a special group,” Davis said. “They work so hard every day. We played three games in five days, and that’s hard to do. I didn’t know how they were going to react to it, but it’s been a long time since I’ve had kids believe in me this much. We’re just trying to keep it going.”
The reaction from the Panthers that Davis was unsure about hasn’t been to let off the gas and find more efficient ways to continue achieving the same results.
Instead, Neosho County is ramping up the volume.
On Wednesday night, the Panthers crossed the 100-point threshold with only six made free throws. The team took 114 field goals, which was 11 more than Neosho County’s previous season-high. While the starters shot 11-of-26 from 3-point range, the Panthers shot 15-of-50 as a whole.
“We just continue to play fast, continue to play hard and continue to love each other,” Davis said.
Nobody would’ve batted an eye if the Panthers coasted to a moderate victory against the Bulldogs after rushing ahead to a 34-12 lead after the first quarter.
But, rather than ease up on McPherson, which Neosho County only defeated by 13 points two years ago, the Panthers embraced the all-out guns blazing play style they’ve spent the season honing.
Along with Hunt’s 20 points, forward Briona Jensen notched another double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Point guard Zariyah Washington knocked down 7-of-12 shots to go with the eight assists she dished out and six steals she collected during Neosho County’s high press on defense. Of the Panthers’ 107 points, the bench poured in 42 of them because Davis has coached this team to remain hungry in the face of 40-point leads.
“It’s funny,” Davis said, “because there are more than enough kids on this bench who want to go do all the little things and have fun doing them, so it’s easy for them to be selfless.
“They practice so hard against each other. I know it’s cliche, I know coaches say that all the time, but they truly practice hard against our school’s guy players every single day. They work every single day to do the best that they can.”
Up Next
After three games in five days, the Panthers will get some time off to rest before they host the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles JV team on Monday, Nov. 15.
“The biggest thing is that we’re not used to winning, so we’re going to have to be a lot better at making sure we stay connected with each other as this continues,” Davis said.
Neosho County 107,
McPherson JV 66
NC: 34 25 27 21 — 107
McPherson: 12 18 13 23 — 66
Scoring
Neosho County: S. Hunt 20, Z. Washington 17, B. Jensen 16, C. Rivers 13, B. Carey 8, J. Eytcheson 7, N. Corbin 7, H. Perkins 5, T. Tease 3, N. Szadkowska 3, C. Lindsey 3, D. Bruce 3, I. White 2
