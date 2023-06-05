This service applies to you if your subscription has not yet expired on our old site. You will have continued access until your subscription expires; then you will need to purchase an ongoing subscription through our new system. Please contact The Chanute Tribune office at 620-431-4100 if you have any questions
This service is a courtesy for our print subscribers to give them access to our online edition at no additional cost - if you haven't registered on the new site, you must do it now before you do anything else.
A total of 11 area athletes were named in the All-Tri-Valley League honors this week, 10 of which were first team mentions. Baseball first teamers pictured, left to right: Humboldt senior Trey Sommer, Humboldt sophomore Blake Ellis, Humboldt sophomore Logan Page, Humboldt junior Sam Hull and Erie sophomore Eli Montee.
A total of 11 area athletes were named in the All-Tri-Valley League honors this week, 10 of which were first team mentions. Softball first teamers pictured, left to right: Erie senior Skyller Hopper, Humboldt sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy, Humboldt senior Emily Ross, Humboldt senior Carsyn Haviland and Humboldt senior Karley Wools.
With the conclusion of the baseball and softball seasons last weekend, the Tri-Valley League released its postseason honors earlier this week. A total of 11 coverage-area athletes received recognition on the first team or honorable mentions list.
“All of these players had phenomenal seasons for us,” Humboldt head baseball coach Mike Miller said. “They work incredibly hard and it's special to see them recognized by coaches from our league as well as coaches from around the state.”
Sophomore Eli Montee of Erie and senior Trey Sommer, junior Sam Hull, sophomores Blake Ellis and Logan Page of Humboldt were named to the baseball first team.
Senior Skyller Hopper of Erie and seniors Carsyn Haviland, Emily Ross and Karley Wools and sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy of Humboldt landed on the softball first team.
Erie sophomore Jacksen Powell was also given a nod on the honorable mentions list for softball.
Hull was also named first-team All-State by the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches as an outfielder, while Sommer was an honorable mention to the all-state team for his pitching.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.