All-TVL Baseball 2023

A total of 11 area athletes were named in the All-Tri-Valley League honors this week, 10 of which were first team mentions. Baseball first teamers pictured, left to right: Humboldt senior Trey Sommer, Humboldt sophomore Blake Ellis, Humboldt sophomore Logan Page, Humboldt junior Sam Hull and Erie sophomore Eli Montee.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

With the conclusion of the baseball and softball seasons last weekend, the Tri-Valley League released its postseason honors earlier this week. A total of 11 coverage-area athletes received recognition on the first team or honorable mentions list.

“All of these players had phenomenal seasons for us,” Humboldt head baseball coach Mike Miller said. “They work incredibly hard and it's special to see them recognized by coaches from our league as well as coaches from around the state.”

All-TVL Softball 2023

A total of 11 area athletes were named in the All-Tri-Valley League honors this week, 10 of which were first team mentions. Softball first teamers pictured, left to right: Erie senior Skyller Hopper, Humboldt sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy, Humboldt senior Emily Ross, Humboldt senior Carsyn Haviland and Humboldt senior Karley Wools.

