COFFEYVILLE — In their final battle of the regular season, the Chanute Blue Comets forced a 0-0 tie against the Coffeyville Golden Tornado Thursday evening.
The Blue Comets got off to a rough start, as the Golden Tornado held Chanute in its defending third for most of the first 15 minutes. Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox began to worry that Coffeyville would run away with the match.
“We were playing on our back foot, and it looked awful,” Wilcox said. “I pulled players off one at a time to try and reset the team, make some changes to possess the ball and give Kolby and the backline a break.”
Junior goalkeeper Kolby Baker did not flinch during this time, saving every shot that came his way. Though the backline was defending frantically in the early goings, Baker was picking up the slack.
Halftime saw Wilcox lay out the squad’s issues point blank. Though no fingers were pointed, as Wilcox called the first half a ‘team failure,’ wholesale changes were exactly what the team needed to turn things around.
“I told the boys they needed to light the fire and play with some passion. We need to make more useful runs to find helpful space,” Wilcox said. “Specifically the back line needed to push up quicker to support the mids. Our mids needed to give better sends to Rawley and not launch and pray. The forwards needed to pressure higher and come back deeper to receive balls. I basically told the team to change everything and play with fire.”
Within the first 90 seconds of the second half, Wilcox saw an obvious change in the team’s play. The Blue Comets responded to nearly every point of issue Wilcox presented during the intermission.
“Each and every player stepped up their own play several levels,” Wilcox said. “We played with intensity and drive in the second half creating good scoring chances and limiting Coffeyville to just a few corners.”
Replacing an injured Jaxson Vaughan, junior midfielder Rhett Haslett had a breakout performance in his varsity debut. Haslett made several plays that got his team fired up, and nearly found the net for a Chanute victory.
“I don't think Rhett was individually responsible for the dramatic change in our play and desire but the starters were undeniably inspired by his play,” Wilcox said.
As the deadlock match wore on, things started to get chippy late in the second half. Increasingly aggressive fouls by both squads led to three members of the Golden Tornado and a Chanute player receiving a yellow card.
“Our kids did a great job of keeping their minds on right and not retaliating to a blatant foul against us,” Wilcox said. “The composure and discipline that the team showed makes me proud as a coach.”
Up Next
Thanks to their 4-11-1 record, Chanute landed as the 13th seed in the west regional. Their first postseason action is set for Tuesday, when the Blue Comets take on the Augusta Orioles at 6 p.m.
“Augusta is a top-4 seed, so we are preparing for a challenge,” Wilcox said.
