Chanute Soccer vs. Indy 10.13.22 - Kolby Baker

Chanute junior goalkeeper Kolby Baker (0) launches the ball back into play during a home match against Independence on Oct. 13.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

COFFEYVILLE — In their final battle of the regular season, the Chanute Blue Comets forced a 0-0 tie against the Coffeyville Golden Tornado Thursday evening.

The Blue Comets got off to a rough start, as the Golden Tornado held Chanute in its defending third for most of the first 15 minutes. Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox began to worry that Coffeyville would run away with the match.

