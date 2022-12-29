Kansas Shrine Bowl
Contributed photo

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors have announced the assistant coaches for the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl on July 15, 2023. Assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability. The coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl features 14 of the most talented and respected coaches in the state, including five former All-Stars.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West football game put on each year, by the Kansas Shriners. The game has been played throughout Kansas each summer since 1974. The benefit weekend also includes the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp, Kansas Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp, a banquet, parade, golf tournament and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments