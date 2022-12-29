The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors have announced the assistant coaches for the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl on July 15, 2023. Assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability. The coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl features 14 of the most talented and respected coaches in the state, including five former All-Stars.
The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West football game put on each year, by the Kansas Shriners. The game has been played throughout Kansas each summer since 1974. The benefit weekend also includes the Kansas Masonic All-State Marching Band Camp, Kansas Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp, a banquet, parade, golf tournament and more.
Announced earlier this year, the head coaches for 2023 are Clint Rider Blue Valley Northwest for the East squad, with Tony Crough of Hays leading the West.
The assistant coaches for the East are Lorne Clark of Olathe Northwest, Josh Lattimer of Pittsburg, Weston Moody of Wamego, Bill Arnold of Topeka-Hayden, Michael Glatczak of Nemaha Central and Kyle Schenk of St. Marys.
The East coaching staff had a combined record of 67-17 in 2022, including state championships from Glatczak and Schenk.
The East staff brings a combined five Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances. Arnold served as an assistant in 2002 and 2009 and as the East head coach in 2010. Rider has more recent appearances, having been an assistant in 2017 and 2022.
The East coaches also include three former players in Schenk (1999, Smith Center), Lattimer (2001, Fort Scott) and Glatczak (2012, Centralia).
“I am grateful to be able to serve a first-class organization and participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl,” east head coach Clint Rider said. “This organization and game have impacted the lives of so many young people and the chance to be a part of it is truly an honor. Thank you to my family, our Blue Valley Northwest football community and the Kansas Shrine Bowl for allowing me this opportunity.”
Assistant coaches for the West team are Joe Schartz of Manhattan, Mark Sandbo of Salina Central, Jace Pavlovich of McPherson, Marc Henry of Clay Center, Tanner Hageman of Kingman and Matt Biehler of Conway Springs.
The West coaching staff had a combined 69-16 record in 2022, including 6A state champion Manhattan.
The western staff also has a combined two Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances. Head Coach Tony Crough returns to the Kansas Shrine Bowl sideline after serving as an assistant in 2022 and Conway Springs’ Matt Biehler will return after assisting the West in 2012.
Crough also returns to the Kansas Shrine Bowl after playing for the West in 1999 out of Garden City and Joe Schartz returns after representing Dodge City in the 1993 Kansas Shrine Bowl.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to coach in this great game,” West head coach Tony Crough said. “I was honored as an assistant coach and as a player to be a part of this life-changing experience and will cherish the opportunity to be a part of the Shrine Bowl experience once again. I’m excited to work with this first-class coaching staff and to play in front of our hometown crowd in Hays.”
Kansas Shrine Bowl Executive Director B.J. Harris is confident both coaching staffs understand the challenge before them.
“This staff is another shining example of the incredible coaches and leaders we have in Kansas,” Harris said. “These coaches have more than 240 years combined experience, 800 wins and have coached in more than 1,100 high school football games. These coaches will also serve as excellent representatives of the more than three hundred coaches that have donated their time and talents to the Kansas Shrine Bowl since 1974.”
All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. In 2022, the Kansas Shrine Bowl donated $125,000 and has given more than $3.7 million since 1974.
Shriners Hospitals for Children offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.
Media selection is underway with the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Player Selection Show set to air on Sunday at 10 am. The show can be watched online at KansasShrineBowl.com or Youtube.com/KansasShrineBowl.
The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth is set for 7 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaches
Head Coach - West
Tony Crough
Hays High School: 5 seasons
2022 Record: 10-2
Overall Record at Hays: 30-20
Overall Head Coaching Record: 46-33
Kansas Shrine Bowl Assistant: 2022 (West)
Kansas Shrine Bowl Head Coach: 2023 (West)
Kansas Shrine Bowl Player: 1999 (West)
High School: Garden City
Undergraduate: Fort Hays State University
Graduate: Fort Hays State University
Head Coach - East
Clint Rider
Blue Valley Northwest High School: 6 seasons
2022 Record: 6-4
Overall Record at Blue Valley Northwest: 27-30
Overall Head Coaching Record: 70-50
Kansas Shrine Bowl Assistant Coach: 2017 (West), 2022 (East)
Kansas Shrine Bow Head Coach: 2023 (East)
High School: Southeast-Cherokee
Undergraduate: Pittsburg State University
West Assistants
6A - West
Joe Schartz
Manhattan High School: 14 seasons
2022 Record: 13-0
Overall Record at Manhattan: 120-29
Overall Head Coaching Record: 120-29
Kansas Shrine Bowl Player: 1993 (West)
High School: Dodge City
Undergraduate: Washburn University
5A - West
Mark Sandbo
Salina Central High School: 5 seasons
2022 Record: 8-3
Overall Record at Salina Central: 29-21
Overall Head Coaching Record: 29-21
High School: Smoky Valley
Undergraduate: Fort Hays State University
Graduate: Fort Hays State University
4A - West
Jace Pavlovich
McPherson High School: 8 seasons
2022 Record: 10-2
Overall Record at McPherson: 72-18
Overall Head Coaching Record: 72-18
High School: Onaga/Canton Galva
Undergraduate: Fort Hays State University
Graduate: Fort Hays State University
3A - West
Marc Henry
Clay Center High School: 3 seasons
2022 Record: 8-4
Overall Record at Clay Center: 16-14
Overall Head Coaching Record: 16-14
High School: Clay Center
Undergraduate: Fort Hays State University
2A - West
Tanner Hageman
Kingman High School: 4 seasons
2022 Record: 12-1
Overall Record at Kingman: 31-12
Overall Head Coaching Record: 31-12
High School: Cheney
Undergraduate: Fort Hays State University
Graduate: Fort Hays State University
1A - West
Matt Biehler
Conway Springs High School: 14 seasons
2022 Record: 8-4
Overall Record at Conway Springs: 129-28
Overall Head Coaching Record: 129-28
Kansas Shrine Bowl Assistant: 2012 (West)
High School: Herington
Undergraduate: Hutch CC/Southwestern College
Graduate: Newman University
East Assistants
6A - East
Lorne Clark
Olathe Northwest High School: 1 season
2022 Record: 8-4
Overall Record at Olathe Northwest: 8-4
Overall Head Coaching Record: 8-4
High School: Lowell
Undergraduate: Kansas State University
Graduate: Baker University/Rockhurst University
5A - East
Josh Lattimer
Pittsburg High School: 1 season
2022 Record: 7-4
Overall Record at Pittsburg: 7-4
Overall Head Coaching Record: 10-11
Kansas Shrine Bowl Player: 2001 (East)
High School: Fort Scott
Undergraduate: Pittsburg State University
4A - East
Weston Moody
Wamego High School: 5 seasons
2022 Record: 12-1
Overall Record at Wamego: 38-15
Overall Head Coaching Record: 38-15
High School: Salina South
Undergraduate: Fort Hays State University
Graduate: Fort Hays State University
3A - East
Bill Arnold
Hayden Catholic High School: 16 seasons
2022 Record: 10-2
Record at Hayden: 142-40
Overall Head Coaching Record: 199-65
Kansas Shrine Bowl Assistant: 2002 (West), 2009 (East)
Kansas Shrine Bowl Head Coach: 2010 (East)
High School: Holton
Undergraduate: Benedictine College
2A - East
Michael Glatczak
Nemaha Central High School: 2 seasons
2022 Record: 13-0
Record at Nemaha Central High School: 20-3
Overall Head Coaching Record: 20-3
Kansas Shrine Bowl Player: 2012 (East)
High School: Centralia
Undergraduate: Butler CC/University of Kansas
Graduate: University of Kansas
1A - East
Kyle Schenk
St. Marys High School: 3 seasons
2022 Record: 11-2
Overall Record at St. Marys: 19-12
Overall Head Coaching Record: 19-12
Kansas Shrine Bowl Player: 1999 (West)
High School: Smith Center
Undergraduate: Trinity International University
Graduate: Greenville University
