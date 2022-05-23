ERIE TF @ Regional 22 - State Qualifiers

The Erie Red Devil Track and Field team qualified five athletes for the KSHSAA 2A State Track & Field meet in Wichita on Friday.

 Crystal McGowen | Contributed photo

LYNDON — At the KSHSAA 2A Regional track and field meet in Lyndon on Thursday, Erie qualified five athletes to the state meet in Wichita.

Breanna Ross, a distance runner for Erie, qualified in both the 1,600m run (6:01.15) and 3,200m run (14:05.11) with third and fourth place finishes, respectively. 

Ella Burnett claimed took fourth place in the high jump (4’10”) while Hailey McGowen was third in the pole vault (7’6”).

Callie Stottman was third in the shot put (32’4.75”) and fourth in the discus (94’7”). Garrett Ruark also got third in the high jump (5’8”) and fourth in the long jump (19’7.25”).

Erie’s girls finished fifth as a team with 38 points while the boys were 12th with 14 points.

St. Mary’s Colgan won the girls regional title with 131 points while the Pleasanton boys were first at 75 points.

Up Next

Erie’s five qualifiers will head to the KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Wichita, which start on Friday.

ERIE TF @ Regional 22 - Breanna Ross

Junior distance runner Breanna Ross (center) qualified for state in both the 1600m and 3200m at the KSHSAA 2A Regional Track & Field meet in Lyndon on Thursday.

Results

Boys

High Jump: 3rd - Garrett Ruark (5’-8”)

Long Jump: 4th - Garrett Ruark (19’-7”)

ERIE TF @ Regional 22 - Hailey McGowen

Senior Hailey McGowen successfully cleared a height of 7-foot, 6-inches at the KSHSAA 2A Regional Track & Field meet in Lyndon on Thursday.

Girls

High Jump: 4th - Ella Burnett (4’-10”)

Pole Vault: 3rd - Hailey McGowen (7’-6”)

Discus: 4th - Callie Stottman (94’-7”)

Shot Put: 3rd - Callie Stottman (32’-5”)

1600m: 3rd - Breanna Ross (6:01.15)

3200m: 4th - Breanna Ross (14:05.11)

Boys Team Scores: Pleasanton 75, Northern Heights 63, Sedan 62, Chase County 55, Bluestem 49, Southeast 48, Lyndon 43, Uniontown 40, St. Mary’s-Colgan 39, Central Heights 32, Jayhawk-Linn 15, Erie 14, Northeast 11, West Elk 10, Flint Hills 2

Girls Team Scores: St. Mary’s Colgan 131, Bluestem 104, Northern Heights 42, Sedan 39, Erie 38, Chase County 34, Northeast 28, Flint Hills 26, Southeast 24, Lyndon 23, Jayhawk-Linn 22, Central Heights 18, Pleasanton 15, West Elk 10

Full results from all regional meets are available on the KSHSAA website.

