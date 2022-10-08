INDEPENDENCE — Chanute freshman Easton Colborn cracked the 18-minute milestone in his first win at the Independence Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. Colborn’s performance led the boys to a first place finish by 30 points over the host squad.
“We had a great night on a hilly course in warm conditions,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “Many of our kids ran personal bests tonight.”
Freshman Tyler Rowden and sophomore Abel Kennedy medaled in the junior varsity race, with Rowden’s performance landing him a spot on the varsity roster for the league meet next week.
“It will be great to have him on the varsity squad next week,” Rinehart said. “He is a hard worker and I really think he will help us.”
Sophomore Macie Moore and freshman Jarynn Hockett finished fourth and 14th to earn medals in the varsity girls race.
Moore nearly passed the third place finisher in the last half-mile, but ran out of time before she could catch up.
Hockett knocked over a minute off of her best time in her first medal performance.
“This is the best (Macie) has looked all year. She ran a really smart race and stayed strong throughout,” Rinehart said. “(Jarynn) has really started to break out these last few weeks and establish herself as a solid varsity runner.”
The meet-winning boys squad landed three runners in the top-10, adding a fourth medal in 11th place.
Colborn took the lead from senior Gage Jesseph roughly one mile into the race, and never looked back, finishing 49 seconds ahead of second place. Jesseph finished shortly after in third place.
“(Easton) ran an incredible race,” Rinehart said. “It is just amazing how far he has come in such a short amount of time. He has a bright future in this sport.”
Senior Brock Godinez finished in eighth place just past the 19-minute mark, followed by junior Josept Lazzo-Barahona. Junior Trenton Banks and senior Devin Spencer rounded out the squad with solid races in 30th and 33rd.
“When you have your top-four run like that, that is pretty hard to beat,” Rinehart said. “Trenton has been improving each race; he is very important to us as our fifth runner, so we look for him to keep working hard and closing that gap to our front four.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets now look ahead to hosting the Southeast Kansas League Championships next week. Races at Lakeview are set to start with middle school races at 3 p.m. and high school races to follow at 4 p.m.
“We need to keep working hard, but this is some good momentum and hopefully some good confidence for our kids heading into SEK and regionals,” Rinehart said. “We should have a full team again for the girls, and I believe both squads can compete for a league title.”
Results
JV Boys
4. Tyler Rowden (22:30)
12. Abel Kennedy (24:28)
Varsity Girls
4. Macie Moore (21:43)*
14. Jarynn Hockett (23:37)*
24. Violet Stich (24:30)
36. Abby Stephenson (26:56)
Varsity Boys
1. Easton Colborn (17:53)*
3. Gage Jesseph (18:46)
8. Brock Godinez (19:16)
11. Josept Lazzo-Barahona (19:30)
30. Trenton Banks (21:52)
33. Devin Spencer (22:30)
* - denotes personal-best time
