Chanute XC @ Indy 10.6.22 - Team

The Chanute Blue Comets pose after the Independence Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 6, 2022.

 Contributed photo

INDEPENDENCE — Chanute freshman Easton Colborn cracked the 18-minute milestone in his first win at the Independence Cross Country Invitational on Thursday. Colborn’s performance led the boys to a first place finish by 30 points over the host squad.

We had a great night on a hilly course in warm conditions,” Chanute head coach Brett Rinehart said. “Many of our kids ran personal bests tonight.”

Chanute XC @ Indy 10.6.22 - Easton Colborn

Chanute freshman Easton Colborn posted a personal-best time of 17:53 to win his first cross country meet at the high school level in Independence on Thursday.

