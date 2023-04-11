Gennie Vitt Nationals More Medals 4.8.23
Gennie Vitt stands next to an assortment of all her powerlifitng medals and trophies she's won over her high school career. Vitt recently won her third straight USA Powerlifting national title in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
 Sean Frye | Tribune

ST. PAUL — It’s become an annual tradition in St. Paul to welcome home Gennie Vitt from winning a national title in powerlifting.

Vitt, a senior at St. Paul High School, was welcomed home on Saturday morning with a reception at the school following her third consecutive national title. Vitt won her crown at the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Gennie Vitt shows off her three national champion medals from 2021, 2022 and 2023 at a welcome home ceremony in her honor at St. Paul High School on Saturday.

